The Los Angeles Sparks bounced back from a 76-75 loss to the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever last Friday by scoring an 81-78 victory over the visiting Washington Mystics at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Among those who put together a solid individual performance against the Mystics was veteran forward Dearica Hamby.

The former Wake Forest Demon Deacons star tallied a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds to go along with two steals while shooting 8-for-15 from the field in 35 minutes of action. In addition, Hamby reached a significant defensive milestone after recording her only block versus the Mystics.

“Shot Blocker Mama D! Congrats on recording 💯 blocks @dearicamarie!” the Sparks shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter), as Hamby joined the 100-block WNBA club.

The 31-year-old Hamby had not had a block in the previous two games, but she finally ended that short-lived drought against Washington, which was also held to only 38.9 percent shooting from the field.

Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson also had significant contributions to the Sparks' 18th victory of the 2025 WNBA regular season. Plum racked up 18 points with seven assists and four rebounds, while Jackson put up 16 points on the strength of four made shots from behind the arc.

It was an important win for the Sparks, who are still trying to make a last push to make it to the WNBA playoff picture. Los Angeles is still on the outside looking in of the current postseason frame with an 18-20 record. The Sparks are two games behind the Golden State Valkyries for the No. 8 spot in the WNBA standings. Four teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention, namely the Mystics, Connecticut Sun, Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury have all clinched playoff berths. That leaves the Fever, Seattle Storm, Valkyries and Sparks as the only teams still in the hunt for a sure spot in the postseason.

Looking ahead, the Sparks have six games left on their schedule, including four outings on the road. Up next for Los Angeles is a matchup versus the Storm at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, this Monday.