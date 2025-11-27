The Los Angeles Chargers received a cautiously optimistic development ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Running back Omarion Hampton returned to practice in a limited capacity while recovering from a fractured ankle. Hampton has been on injured reserve since October. He now feels ‘amazing' and hopes to be a ‘full go' once officially activated.

Hampton's potential return comes at a critical time for the Chargers. They have struggled to find stability in their run game following Najee Harris’ season-ending injury. There is growing optimism that he could rejoin the lineup soon and provide much-needed support for an offense that has battled injuries all season.

Article Continues Below

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a strong start in 2025. They hold a 7-4 record and sit second in the competitive AFC West. They opened the year 5-2 with key wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Hampton flashed early before his injury. Meanwhile, the defense has produced timely turnovers and stops. Despite a Week 11 setback against Jacksonville, the Chargers remain firmly in the playoff race as they enter a crucial stretch of divisional matchups.

For Hamptom, his rookie season has shown promise despite being disrupted by injury. In five games, the Chargers running back has posted 314 rushing yards on 66 carries (4.8 yards per attempt). He has also had two touchdowns, adding 20 receptions for 136 yards as a reliable outlet in the passing game. That early production highlighted his explosive, dual-threat potential. As he works back to full health, the Chargers remain optimistic that Hampton can make a meaningful impact down the stretch.