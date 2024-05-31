The Los Angeles Sparks fell to 1-1 on their current three-game road trip following an 83-73 loss to the Chicago Sky. The Sparks were without head coach Curt Miller who missed the game due to his induction into the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame due to his success at Bowling Green. Although the Sparks were able to make the game competitive in the second half, a big reason for the loss, according to Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, was the team's inability to limit the sky to one possession.

“I think the o-boards were momentum killers. We really talked about limiting them, we know that they're pretty elite at that,” Hamby said following the game. “And I think that when we were within reach we kind of let that get away from us. They were momentum killers. I think they all turned into and-one possessions.”

Overall, the Sparks were out-rebounded by the Sky, 35-33. The Sparks actually had more defensive rebounds at 26-22. But it was trying to limit the Sky's second chance opportunities that the Sparks fell short with. The Sky grabbed 13 offensive rebounds compared to the Sparks seven.

Most of that damage on glass and keeping possessions alive came in the second half from Elizabeth Williams and Angel Reese. Sparks acting head coach Nola Henry also addressed the Sparks' woes in keeping the Sky off the offensive glass.

“We lost the rebounding war by two, so not happy about that. We want to be able to control the glass, that's something that we take pride in. . .A little disappointed, I wish we would have gotten more offensive rebounds, but we have so many more games that we'll continue to build, learn and grow from.

Dearica Hamby's All-Star season continues



Despite the Sparks loss to the Sky, Dearica Hamby turned in another strong performance as she's done all season so far. Hamby played all but one minute against the Sky, finishing with a game-high 24 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals. She shot 9-of-19 from the field, 1-0f-2 from the three-point line and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Hamby spent much of last season, her first with the Sparks, working her way back into game shape following the offseason birth of her son. This year, she's putting up career numbers as the focal point of the Sparks offense. Her numbers are above those when she was a two-time All-Star with the Las Vegas Aces.

Through the Sparks' first seven games, Hamby is averaging 20.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 52.4 percent shooting from the field, 41.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 60.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Hamby came off the bench for the majority of her time with the Aces, but she's flourishing now in a full-time starter role.

With her numbers against the Sky, Hamby became the first player in WNBA history to post seven consecutive games of at least 17 points and nine rebounds.

“Just my confidence and my belief from my teammates, this coaching staff and myself. I said this before I started camp that I'm going to compete like I'm the best player on the floor,” Hamby said postgame. “It may not always be true, but I'm going to believe that and I'm going to compete that way. I'm glad to see it translating.”