Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum may have taken a dig at Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark after the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night.

During warmups for the game, Plum and every player on Team Collier donned shirts that had a phrase demanding better pay for the league's players.

Plum noticed that the opposing squad wasn't wearing shirts to promote the message. After the game, she explained what went behind the idea of wearing them while taking a shot at Team Clark.

“It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise. The t shirt was determined this morning. Not to tattletale: 0 members of Team Clark were very present for that,” Plum said.

— Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 20, 2025

What lies ahead for Kelsey Plum, Sparks

It is unique for Kelsey Plum to say this after the WNBA All-Star Game while understanding that WNBA players want their pay to grow as soon as possible.

The WNBA's CBA will improve over time as players will earn more in their salaries while the league grows in popularity. While it will take more than just Caitlin Clark to pull this off, their objective is more important for the long term.

In the meantime, Plum will return to business with the Sparks. Los Angeles has an 8-14 record on the season, holding the sixth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the Golden State Valkyries and three games behind the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sparks will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Washington Mystics on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.