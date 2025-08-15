Heading into the Los Angeles Sparks’ game against the Dallas Wings, one of the biggest questions was the status of Cameron Brink following an apparent ankle injury. Brink did not return to the team’s loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday after getting her ankle taped during halftime. Head coach Lynne Roberts said the decision not to bring her back was made in conjunction with her current minutes restriction.

But Sparks fans can breathe easy as Cameron Brink will not appear on the team’s injury report ahead of the their upcoming game against the Dallas Wings, as per Ira Gorawara of the Los Angeles Times.

Brink played only five minutes against the Liberty, her lowest minute total since making her return to the court at the end of last month. She’s been on a minutes restriction since returning and has not surpassed the 16 minute mark in any of the seven games she’s played.

Even with her restriction, Brink has brought a tremendous boost to the team both offensively and defensively. On defense, she’s an elite shot-blocker, and she has the mobility to keep guards in front of her and deter their drives. Offensively, she’s actually been one of the Sparks’ best three-point threats, providing another floor-spacer in Roberts’ high-scoring system.

Brink has been averaging 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots with splits of 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 43.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink suffered a season-ending ACL injury about one month into her rookie year. Now, she’s returned just in time as the Sparks make a major push for the playoffs, a place they have not been in four years.

Coming into Friday’s game against the Wings, the Sparks sit at 15-17 and a half game behind the Seattle Storm for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Sparks hold the current tie-breaker against the Storm at 2-1, with one more game remaining in the head-to-head season matchup.