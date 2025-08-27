The Los Angeles Sparks extended their see-saw run over the past few days after bowing to the Phoenix Mercury, 92-84, at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. The Kelsey Plum-bannered Sparks are now 4-3 in their last seven games, alternating with a win and a loss in each outing.

They are in a precarious position with just a few days left before the playoffs. They fell to 17-19 with the loss to the Mercury and are now three games behind the Seattle Storm for the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

Despite their latest defeat, Plum could find some solace in her latest achievement. She finished with 20 points and four assists versus Phoenix and joined Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark as the only players in WNBA history to tally at least 700 points and 200 assists in a single season, according to Polymarket Hoops.

Kelsey Plum joins Caitlin Clark as the only players in WNBA history to have a season with: 700+ PTS

200+ AST pic.twitter.com/a54o3VDUP6 — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 27, 2025

Plum now has 713 points and 205 assists this season. She is averaging team-highs of 20.4 points and 5.9 assists on top of 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in her first season with the Sparks.

There's no debate that Plum and Clark are two of the best guards in the WNBA. Both are deadly on offense and possess a fiery competitiveness. They had a moment in the All-Star Game in February when Plum jokingly told Clark to sit down and stop yapping.

It's also worth noting that Clark broke Plum's all-time scoring record in the NCAA in the former's final season at Iowa.

The Sparks will battle the Fever on Friday.

The 31-year-old Plum hit the game-winner for the Sparks against the Dallas Wings, 81-80, last week to spoil the 44-point explosion of Paige Bueckers.

They, however, couldn't sustain the momentum versus Phoenix. They were down by as much as 16 points at one point.

After their win over the Wings, Plum bluntly said they “gotta play some f****** defense” if they want to squeeze into the playoffs and break the Sparks' four-year drought.

They allowed the Mercury to shoot nearly 48% from the field, including 44% from three-point range.