The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with several key injuries ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. WR Tory Horton is out while LB Ernest Jones IV, LG Grey Zabel and RB Kenneth Walker III are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Walker landed on the injury report Friday with a glute strain. It was the first time this season the veteran rusher has appeared on the Seahawks’ injury report. He was a limited participant in practice, earning the questionable tag for Week 12.

A late-week addition to the injury report usually spells trouble. But Walker is expected to play against the Titans on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kenneth Walker and the Seahawks hope to rebound in Week 12

After missing five games and landing on IR in an injury-marred 2024 campaign, Walker has been healthy this season. He’s already surpassed his 2024 rushing yardage total of 573 on 17 fewer carries in two fewer games. Walker is up to 606 rushing yards this season with four touchdowns.

The Seahawks struggled to run the ball early in the year. But a healthy Walker, along with backfield partner Zach Charbonnet, got the run game on track. Seattle boasts the league's 14th-ranked rushing offense, averaging 116.4 yards per game.

While the Seahawks are admittedly a middle of the pack running team, they’ve shown significant improvement from last season. Seattle had the NFL’s 28th-ranked rushing offense in 2024, averaging just 95.7 yards per contest.

The Seahawks have evolved into a pass-first team in Sam Darnold’s debut season. Slingin' Sammy has transformed Seattle into a top-three scoring offense at nearly 30 points per game.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks came up short in their big divisional clash with the Rams last Sunday. Darnold said he wasn’t looking for revenge against the Rams and he didn’t get it as Seattle lost 21-19.

The veteran quarterback picked a bad time for his worst game of the season. Darnold threw four interceptions as Los Angeles took over sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Now the Seahawks look to get back on track against the 1-9 Titans.