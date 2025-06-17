The Los Angeles Sparks will play the Seattle Storm at home on Tuesday night, however, they will be without a number of key players including guard Kelsey Plum. On Monday night, the Sparks released their official injury report for the game on X, formerly Twitter.

Plum is dealing with a left lower leg injury and she has been ruled out as a result. Cameron Brink (left knee) and Rae Burrell (right knee) are also out. Additionally, Odyssey Sims is not with the Sparks for personal reasons while Julie Allemand is not with the Sparks due to an overseas commitment.

Los Angeles will need a complete team effort in order to defeat Seattle on Tuesday evening. Earning a victory with five players unavailable is difficult, especially when one of those players has performed at an MVP level throughout the '25 campaign.

Plum, who is in her first season with Los Angeles, is averaging 20.9 points, 5.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per outing so far in 2025. She is shooting just 38.4 percent from the field, but her 37.4 three-point shooting percentage is respectable.

Article Continues Below

The Sparks need Plum on the floor. LA is a better team when she is leading the offense.

Overall, the Sparks hold a 4-8 record. Los Angeles is currently in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. LA has endured an up and down season for the most part up to this point. The Sparks have dropped two of their past three games in recent action.

As for the Storm, Seattle's 6-5 record is good for third place in the Western Conference, trailing only the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury. Seattle will enter Tuesday's game with confidence against a Sparks team that is missing a number of impactful players.

Updates will continue to be monitored and provided on Kelsey Plum's injury status as they are made available.