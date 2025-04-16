The Los Angeles Sparks’ 2025 training camp roster became a little more clear following their 2025 WNBA Draft. With a maximum of 18 players allowed in training camp, the Sparks’ draft picks brought them closer to that number. The final piece of the puzzle was brought in on Tuesday with the Sparks re-signing of veteran guard Aari McDonald.

The Sparks announced the re-signing of Aari McDonald in what presumably will be a training camp contract. McDonald is the 18th player on the current roster, giving the Sparks a full house when camp opens towards the end of the month.

McDonald was one of the team’s free agents heading into the offseason. The Sparks had tendered a qualifying offer to McDonald when the free agency period began, but she had yet to accept. As a restricted free agent, the Sparks had the right match any offer sheet she may have received from another team.

In a statement prepared for media, Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley spoke about the decision to bring McDonald to training camp.

“We’re fired up to have Aari return to the Sparks,” Pebley said. “She battled for us last season and is a proven point guard in this league. A gifted passer and communicator, Aari likes to play at the pace we’re working toward. We’re excited to run to back with her this season.”

While McDonald certainly fits the up-tempo style new head coach Lynne Roberts wants to play, she’s going to have her work cut out for her in making the final roster. Including McDonald, the Sparks have five point guards coming to camp. Kelsey Plum and Odyssey Sims are obvious locks for the final roster. That could potentially leave McDonald battling Julie Allemand and Shaneice Swain for a roster spot.

This past season, McDonald appeared in 26 games, including ten starts, at a little over 21 minutes per game. She averaged 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists with splits of 40.3 percent shooting from the field, 31.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The one thing that McDonald has on Allemand and Swain is her experience. She’s been in the WNBA longer and she has more familiarity with the Sparks organization. The Sparks will have to make at least six cuts before the start of the regular season to get to the league’s 12-player maximum.

The Sparks will open the 2025 season on the road in what will be the Golden State Valkyries’ inaugural regular season game on May 16.