Duke escaped by the skin of its teeth on Tuesday after beating Florida, 67-66, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

Isaiah Evans was the hero for the fourth-ranked Blue Devils, as he drained the game-winning three-pointer with 20 seconds left. It was his lone three-pointer in eight attempts.

The 15th-ranked Gators had multiple chances to steal the win, but consecutive turnovers doomed them.

Duke remained spotless at 9-0, including 5-0 at home, while Florida fell to 5-3.

Fans couldn't help but react to the nail-biting affair.

“Wow, what a game by both teams. Florida played hard. Never was more than a few steps from a win but Duke wasn't going to let that happen,” said @Dukepatriot50.

“Florida was TRASH in the first half, but somehow was still one missed goaltend call away from winning,” claimed @JohnnyAnde2883.

“That Duke vs. Florida game was an entertaining one. Tough loss for the Gators,” added @Jgrov.

“Duke had Florida against the ropes and let them back in the game. Hence, me saying should’ve been a double-digit win,” wrote @jagjustaguy111.

“Duke and Florida 100% lived up to the billing. That was some HIGH-LEVEL basketball played,” posted @Rhymetime05.

“That phantom flagrant on Florida won Duke the game, as usual,” commented @Jeremy_Ba11.

There were scary moments for the Blue Devils, as they allowed the Gators to climb back from a 15-point deficit. But they did enough in the closing seconds, especially on the defensive end, to salvage the one-point win.