The Toronto Raptors are looking to bounce back and start another hot run after suffering back-to-back losses following their nine-game winning streak.

The Raptors were coming off defeats to the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks when they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

The Raptors held a double-digit lead, 97-82, entering the fourth quarter. Early in the final frame, Scottie Barnes sent the entire arena into a frenzy after a monster jam. With the shot clock winding down, Barnes drove past Kris Murray before throwing it down on Donovan Clingan.

It would've been better if Barnes had blown a kiss to Clingan.

Fans might have had memories of Raptors legend Vince Carter after seeing Barnes' huge dunk.

For the unaware (also read: Gen Z), Carter was a nightly highlight reel during his prime because of his rim-rattling assaults. Many consider him the greatest dunker of all time. He put Toronto on the map when he played for the team from 1998 to 2004.

Surely, the 24-year-old Barnes has seen clips of Carter, and it's safe to assume that he wants to carry the legacy of the man nicknamed “Half-Man, Half-Amazing” with the Raptors.

While the Trail Blazers went on a surge in the closing quarter to keep the game close, the Raptors held on for the hard-earned victory, 121-118.

Barnes finished with a team-high 28 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks. Immanuel Quickley added 23 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, while Brandon Ingram had 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists.