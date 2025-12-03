For the second season in a row, the NFL has expanded Hard Knocks with a new mid-season mini-series, giving fans a glimpse into the inner workings of a full division, the NFC East, by stationing camera crews with the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

And during episode No. 1 of this new season, the show got its first viral moment in the form of a candid conversation between Nick Sirianni and Brandon Graham. Watching along as Jalen Hurts ran an offensive install at the NovaCare Center, Sirianni explained why adversity is actually a good thing for his team, as it helps players grow.

“My college coach used to say, it's scientifically proven that a harsh interaction will change behavior. Well, it's the same thing with competition. We can do it. We know. A little setback. No one wants to go through adversity until they go through it and be like, man, I needed that,” Sirianni told Graham.

“Like last year. We had to go through that. Unfortunately, we had to go through '23, and that too, to get to where we got last year. Same here. We just, sometimes you get like, man, I don't like what I'm going through right now. I'll fix it. It's good for you. It's good. It's safe enough to see who you are, too. God knows what he's doing. God knows. I'll take on that.”

Fortunately for Sirianni, the Eagles have been faced with their fair share of adversity so far this season, from a pair of two-game losing streaks – one of which is active – to a troubling inability to get much going on offense for entire drives, quarters, or even games. While adversity has helped the team achieve incredible success in the past, only time will tell if the Birds can turn a corner once more, or if they will finally bend too far and break in spectacular fashion.