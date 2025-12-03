The entire city of Durham must be screaming in celebration right now. There is nothing more exciting for the constituents of Durham than a Duke basketball win, other than, perhaps, any sort of win over UNC. And on Tuesday, the fourth-ranked Blue Devils faced the 15th-ranked Florida basketball squad and came out on top in a barnburner of a game that saw Duke almost relinquish a huge lead.

With Duke down by two, 66-64, in the dying embers of the game, the ball was always going to be in the hands of their best player — freshman Cameron Boozer, who's projected to be a top-five pick in next year's NBA Draft. Boozer handled the ball in the middle of the floor, with Isaiah Evans setting a brush screen. Florida then looked to slow down Boozer with a blitz, freeing up Evans, who slipped the screen quite quickly all the way to the three-point line.

Boozer, to his credit, refused to play hero ball. The Duke star unloaded the ball quickly and pinged it to a wide-open Evans, who then drilled the go-ahead triple, much to the delight of the fans in attendance at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The game, of course, wasn't over yet. Florida got the ball back with 19.7 seconds left and had a chance to shoot for the game-winner. However, Boogie Fland floundered in the most crucial moment of the game, dribbling the ball off his foot. Boozer then recovered the basketball, and that was all she wrote. Duke came out on top in the end, 67-66.

Duke basketball remains undefeated thus far this season

This win was Duke's ninth of the season in nine tries, and it came in the much-anticipated ACC/SEC Men's Challenge. This is no small feat, especially for a team that's as highly-touted as they are under Jon Scheyer.

Boozer is looking every bit the kind of prospect NBA teams will be salivating over. He put up 29 points, six rebounds, and two assists on 10-21 shooting from the field. As he matures, he can be the kind of big ballhandling wing that NBA teams build around. He's been this good all year long, and there's no reason to expect him to slow down anytime soon.