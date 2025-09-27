The Minnesota Lynx will fight to preserve their once promising championship aspirations when they battle the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals on Sunday night, but they will have to do so without their head coach present. Cheryl Reeve is suspended for the contest for her “comments and conduct during and following” Friday's 84-76 Game 3 loss, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Reeve and assistant coaches Eric Thibault and Rebekkah Brunson have also been fined. This move felt inevitable after the four-time champion and four-time WNBA Coach of the Year ripped the officiating crew to shreds while speaking to the media, going as far as to accuse the league of “malpractice” for assigning what she deemed to be an incompetent officiating crew to a high-stakes matchup. Additionally, she called for a “change in leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating.”

Nevertheless, this a huge development and a potentially brutal setback for the already vulnerable Lynx. The WNBA issued an official statement announcing and explaining the decision to suspend Reeve for Game 4.

“Her conduct and comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection with 21.8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, inappropriate comments made to fans when exiting the court, and remarks made in a post-game press conference,” the league said, via Philippou.