The Minnesota Lynx suffered an 84-76 loss against the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of their second round series. While the Mercury played well enough to win, the bigger story was the officiating. Phoenix star Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier in a play that the referees did not call a foul on. Things got so bad that NBA officials had to step in.

Lynx fans and the team's coaching staff were irate that there was no foul on the play. Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeves received an ejection, leaving the game with less than 30 seconds left to play. That was all the Mercury needed in Game 3, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Fans around the WNBA argued about the call and berated the officials for the play.

In order to clear things up, NBA referees entered the discussion. In a post on their social media page, the officials explained that the play was not a foul on Thomas.

This is NOT a foul. Thomas legally gets to the ball and knocks the ball loose prior to any contact. The leg to leg contact is incidental once the ball is clearly loose. This was correctly judged in real time as a no call as were the subsequent technical fouls. pic.twitter.com/kdImDRwsNe — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) September 27, 2025

Article Continues Below

“This is NOT a foul,” the officials said “Thomas legally gets to the ball and knocks the ball loose prior to any contact. The leg to leg contact is incidental once the ball is clearly loose. This was correctly judged in real time as a no call as were the subsequent technical fouls.”

Collier left the game with an injury after the play, robbing the Lynx of their MVP candidate. Thomas and the Mercury took full advantage winning the game and giving themselves a chance to advance to the WNBA Finals on their home court. Collier's ankle will play a large role in determining her teams chances at coming back in the series.

Regardless of how things end, that play could define the postseason. Reeves and the Lynx continue to argue the call, but NBA referees supported the final decision and everything that followed.