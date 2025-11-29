The Milwaukee Bucks have now lost seven consecutive games after falling 118-109 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday. The loss eliminated Milwaukee from the NBA Cup, the first time in the three-year history of the in-season tournament that Milwaukee, last year’s champions, failed to reach the quarterfinals. New York won East Group C with a 4-1 record, ending the Bucks’ hopes of back-to-back tournament runs.

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to action after missing four games with a left adductor strain, his longest absence from consecutive regular-season games since February 2025. The Greek superstar produced 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting, 15 rebounds, and eight assists, committing just three turnovers in 28 minutes. This was the 157th time in his career that he posted at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, tying him with NBA legends Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Moreover, it was the 57th instance he scored 30+ points while shooting 70% or better from the field, placing him sixth all-time behind Karl Malone (62).

However, Antetokounmpo’s return couldn't stop the Bucks from losing their seventh straight game.

“Obviously, you want to win games, you want to win tournaments,” the 30-year-old said. “We had an opportunity to go to Vegas twice in a row. Not going to Vegas, not being able to gamble on '34 red' one more time, I think it's going to be very, very tough for me. But at the end of the day, I just want to win. We've lost seven in a row. I don't even remember the last time I lost seven in a row. We've lost seven in a row, so we just gotta lock in. We have Brooklyn, which they've been playing as of late very, very well. We've gotta be able to get that one tomorrow.”

The Bucks are now in the midst of their longest stretch of losses since an eight-game stretch between March 11–27 in 2014. The streak began on Nov. 15 against the Los Angeles Lakers and continued with a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 17, during which Antetokounmpo sustained his groin injury. Milwaukee went 0-5 in games without him this season. The absence of other contributors, including Kevin Porter Jr. (knee surgery) and Taurean Prince (neck surgery), has added to the team’s difficulties during this stretch.

In Friday’s game, turnovers (15), excessive fouling (26), and 14 offensive rebounds that allowed 22 points bogged down the Bucks. In the closing minutes, Antetokounmpo’s dunk brought the Bucks within two, but fouling Knicks star Jalen Brunson on a three-pointer gave New York a three-point play that Milwaukee couldn’t overcome. Brunson finished with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line, while Karl-Anthony Towns added a crucial offensive rebound late in the game.

Kyle Kuzma contributed 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting off the bench for the Bucks, and AJ Green added 18 points, but the team’s mistakes in the final minutes exposed ongoing problems for the team. Head coach Doc Rivers pointed out that turnovers, fouls, and giving up offensive rebounds have repeatedly hurt Milwaukee this season, even with strong shooting numbers.

The Bucks look to stop their losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday with the return of Kevin Porter Jr.