The WNBA MVP award was announced, and it was always going to come down to A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier. It was Wilson who will walk away with the honor, which will make it her fourth time winning the award in her career. The one thing everybody wanted to see was how the votes went, and it looks like Collier didn't get many for first place, as she only received 18, while Wilson received 51.

Collier had a strong season for the Minnesota Lynx, helping them keep the No. 1 seed throughout the entire year. She averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, and also joined the 50-40-90 club. Head coach Cheryl Reeve gave her endorsement to Collier after accomplishing the historic feat.

“It's only been done once before that, and that player was the MVP. Phee deserves that recognition. The numbers don't lie,” Reeve said via ESPN's Kendra Andrews. “I don't know how long it will be before it happens again.”

Unfortunately, the thing that held Collier back was when she missed a handful of games due to injury.

During that time, Wilson went on a crazy run, and so did the Las Vegas Aces, to help them climb to the No. 2 seed in the league. This season, Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. Just a few days ago, Wilson won co-defensive player of the year alongside Alanna Smith.

On the bright side, Collier will still be on the All-WNBA first team, and nobody can take away the season that she had. Now, the goal for her and the Lynx is to continue their playoff push and advance to the WNBA Finals, but the Phoenix Mercury stand in their way in the semifinals.

If the Lynx are able to advance, they will either face the winner of the Aces and Indiana Fever matchup.