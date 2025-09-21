Take a bow, A'ja Wilson! After another dominant season from the Las Vegas Aces star, Wilson was the favorite to win the MVP award yet again. Now, Wilson cemented her spot in WNBA history by winning her fourth WNBA MVP award. She is the first player in league history to win the award four times.

History all around: Wilson led the WNBA in points per game and blocks per game this season — and became the first player to average 20 points and 10 rebounds in multiple seasons in WNBA history. She also had 13 30-point games this season, the most ever in a WNBA campaign. https://t.co/TuAT6gdWKB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet



Wilson was once again a force to be reckoned with this season for the Aces. The star center finished the season with 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. These numbers were a step down from her career-best performance last season, though it's admittedly hard to top a statline of 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Wilson has once again led the Aces near the top of the WNBA, at least during the regular season. The Aces were seeded second in the WNBA playoffs. In the quarterfinals, Las Vegas eliminated the Seattle Storm in three games. Wilson was dominant in the series, averaging 29.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. She added two blocks per game on the other side of the ball.

The Aces are looking for revenge this postseason. Despite being one of the favorites to win last year, they were eliminated in the semi-finals by the New York Liberty. The Liberty ended up winning it all last season. Now, Wilson and the Aces are facing off against the resilient Indiana Fever in the penultimate series.