Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier might have cemented her status as the best player in the WNBA today after becoming only the second member of the exclusive 50-40-90 club.

She led the Lynx over the Golden State Valkyries, 72-53, on Thursday to close out their regular season. They finished with a league-leading and franchise-best 34-10 record.

Collier finished with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-4 from the three-point line. With her accuracy versus Golden State, she ended up with shooting splits of 53.1% from the field, 40.3% from long distance, and a career-high 90.6% from the free throw line.

Following the impressive feat, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said it's crystal clear who deserves to be named MVP.

“It's only been done once before that, and that player was the MVP. Phee deserves that recognition. The numbers don't lie,” said Reeve, as quoted by ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

“I don't know how long it will be before it happens again.”

Reeve was referring to former WNBA star Elena Delle Donne, who tallied a 50-40-90 line in 2019. She carried the Washington Mystics to the top seed and eventually to the title.

Fans of the Lynx are hoping that history will repeat itself.

The 28-year-old Collier also set a record by becoming the first player in WNBA history to average at least 20 points, while achieving a 50-40-90 season.

Tonight, Napheesa Collier entered a league of her own vs. the Golden State Valkyries, becoming the first player in WNBA history to average 20+ points per game while achieving a 50-40-90 season. A historic finish for Queen Phee! pic.twitter.com/VarXgGiFt1 — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) September 12, 2025

She has been nothing but dominant throughout the season, as Minnesota remained atop the team standings. Even a seven-game absence due to an ankle injury didn't derail Collier's stellar campaign. She finished the regular season with all-around norms of 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks.

Collier is still looking to claim the league's highest individual honor after finishing runner-up to Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson last season. Instead, the Lynx star was chosen as Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the All-WNBA First Team.