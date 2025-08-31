The Minnesota Lynx achieved a lot as a franchise, winning multiple championships and setting records throughout its history. Following Saturday's matchup against the Connecticut Sun, they reached a new milestone.

Going into the game, the Lynx had 30 wins to their current record this season. They matched the 30 wins they had last season, which was their old record for most wins in a season. Considering there were only 40 games at the time when there are 44 contests now, it was incredible for the team to make that type of history.

Minnesota needed one more victory to reach 31 wins, the most in franchise history. They took care of business after blowing out the Sun 94-70, cruising in dominant fashion.

Lynx's double-digit scorers vs Connecticut: 18 — Alanna Smith

18 — DiJonai Carrington

17 — Napheesa Collier

15 — Courtney Williams

15 — Kayla McBride Their 31st win of the season, the most in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/CAuz5HQXhr — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 31, 2025

How Lynx played against Sun

It's an impressive feat for the Lynx to win that many games in a season. Blowing out the Sun to pull it off was the cherry on top.

The game initially started as a close one with Minnesota leading 21-19 after the first quarter. It wasn't until the second period where the Lynx built their lead and never looked back, beating the Sun 21-10 in that span to lead 42-29 at halftime. The deficit was too much for the hosts to overcome, losing in blowout fashion to the visiting side.

Five players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf. Alanna Smith led the way with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. DiJonai Carrington came next with 18 points and three assists, Napheesa Collier had 17 points and nine rebounds, while Courtney Williams put up 15 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Kayla McBride provided 15 points and six assists.

Minnesota improved to a 31-8 record on the season, boasting the best record in the Western Conference and the entire league. They are 5.5 games above the Las Vegas Aces and 6.5 games above the Phoenix Mercury.

With five games remaining, the Lynx will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Dallas Wings on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.