Though the Minnesota Lynx aren't playing on Tuesday, they can still come away victorious. Their depth filled roster, which is deep in talent, will be watching to see if they can be the first WNBA team to secure a playoff spot. 

The Lynx can lock up their place in the postseason if either the Indiana Fever or Los Angeles Sparks lose, per ESPN Women's Hoops. Currently, the Lynx stand at 27-5 and have the best record in the Western Conference. 

They have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA. Though MVP Napheesa Collier is out with a sprained right ankle, Minnesota is in a prime position. With the help of Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, and Alanna Smith, their core of experienced talent has guided them all season long. 

Additionally, they have made some critical moves to bolster their chances. Recently, the Lynx signed Djonai Carrington in a trade with the Dallas Wings. 

In exchange, the Wings get Diamond Miller, and the Lynx receive injured veteran Karlie Samuelson and a second-round pick. Carrington helps fill the void temporarily left by Collier. 

Their next game will be against the defending champion New York Liberty on Saturday. A matchup that could foreshadow the matchup in the WNBA Finals. 

How does this year's Lynx team compare to years past

Under coach Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx established themselves as a WNBA dynasty. She's coached the team for 15 seasons and helped lead them to four championships (2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017). 

As of now, their record is their best since the 2017 season. That year, the Lynx started the season at 20-2, led by the likes of Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Seimone Augustus, Lindsay Whalen, and Rebekkah Brunson. 

This year, the team is following in the path of those championship teams in many ways. As of now, they have the highest efficiency numbers in offense (110.9) and defense (94.5) in the league. 

They also possess a strong core and vibrant team chemistry. That chemistry spills over into them being on the cusp of passing the Assisted Shot Rate they set in 2024 of 80.6%.

Currently, they sit at 75.6%

