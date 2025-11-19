While the Philadelphia Eagles remain the cream of the NFC's crop, sitting at 8-2 with the conference's top seed, one area of concern has continued to plague the team week-in and week-out: Kevin Patullo's offense.

That's right, after saying goodbye to Kellen Moore after he was hired to lead the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles opted to promote from within, and the results have been underwhelming, with the Birds averaging just 23.4 points per game, with their offensive production more or less down across the board.

Fans have been calling for Patulo's job pretty much since the jump, especially during the team's two-game losing streak, and even now, riding a four-game win streak, debates over Nick Sirianni – or almost anyone else – taking over the offensive callsheet remain a popular topic on sports talk radio.

Well, in a wild twist of fate, Patulo may follow Moore as a one-and-done OC, as, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, he's one of the top candidates to become a head coach in 2026.

“A former quarterback and receiver at USF, Patullo has held all kinds of titles — offensive quality control, QB coach, WR coach, pass game coordinator, associate head coach — and leadership roles since entering the league as a QC with the Chiefs in 2007. He has been on Nick Sirianni's staff since their days in Indianapolis and has been exposed to all parts of building the program, helping prepare him for whenever his opportunity comes,” Pelissero wrote.

“Now in his first year as OC, Patullo has faced scrutiny as the Eagles offense has scuffled to find its footing, in a market that can be as tough as any when things aren't going well. But the Eagles still rank in the top half of the league in scoring (23.4 points per game, 16th), thanks in part to an NFL-best 75% red-zone touchdown percentage, and they sit comfortably atop the NFC East at 8-2. Two of Sirianni's last three coordinators (Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore) landed head-coaching jobs. If the Eagles keep winning, it only makes sense that teams will at least consider making Patullo the third.”

Now, for fans in Philadelphia, this is certainly a take, one that makes sense on paper but doesn't really translate to the actual game film, but if some head coach-needy team calls up Patullo and makes him an offer he can't refuse, it's safe to assume most Eagels fans would happily drive him to the airport to guarantee safe travel out of town.