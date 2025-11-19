The Los Angeles Rams took control of the NFC West by holding off the Seattle Seahawks. But L.A. got hit hard on the NFL injury front after the thrilling win.

Per Rams insider Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News, two key offensive pieces are going on injured reserve.

“Rams RT Rob Havenstein and TE Tyler Higbee are going on injured reserve, Sean McVay says,” Grosbard said via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

They also join safety Quentin Lake on IR — who underwent surgery on a dislocated elbow.

Both Havenstein and Higbee are dealing with ankle ailments. They're also the longer tenured members of the Rams, even arriving to L.A. before Matthew Stafford and McVay.

Will Rams not have Rob Havenstein or Tyler Higbee?

Article Continues Below

The IR move doesn't officially rule out both veterans for the rest of the year. McVay is hopeful these ailments will heal.

Los Angeles continued to place itself in a prime position for the playoffs. The Rams now share the NFC's best record at 8-2 with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Plus L.A. has rolled to a five-game winning streak to position itself for another run at the NFC West title.

Havenstein and Higbee aren't the only notable Rams dealing with an ailment. Davante Adams dealt with an oblique strain ahead of Sunday's contest against the ‘Hawks.

Leading wide receiver Puka Nacua is one more with aches and pains — including leaving the Saints game briefly with a chest injury.

Both Adams and Nacua have formed strong chemistry as expected. Although Adams believes the Rams are struggling on offense as of late.

Los Angeles now gets the primetime stage on Sunday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Inglewood.