After the Detroit Lions lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, much was made of the offensive struggles. But the defense performed well, and coach Dan Campbell believes that there is a chance that an injured Lions cornerback could return this week to help the defense, according to Lions' beat writer Colton Pouncy.

“Dan Campbell says he's hopeful to get CB D.J. Reed back this week. Reed's status will be determined tomorrow and Friday, after seeing him in practice,” Pouncy wrote on X.

Reed sustained a hamstring injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 and has missed the past six games with the ailment. This has been a disappointment for the Lions' cornerback after Reed signed a three-year contract to play in the Motor City. Before the injury, he had 14 solo tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery. After spending the past three years in East Rutherford with the New York Jets, Reed was in line to become one of the major defensive pieces of the Lions' defense.

Article Continues Below

Reed's return would be a major boost for the Lions' defense. Amazingly, Detroit ranks eighth in pass defense, and it could get even better as the team may get back one of its most talented defensive players. It would also be a big boon for the playoff race, as the Lions are currently out of the playoff picture.

With games against the Green Bay Packers coming up, the Lions need a player like Reed to stick to Christian Watson. Then, the Lions will battle the Dallas Cowboys, and their twin-talented pair of receivers, featuring Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens. There is also a looming battle with Puca Nucua and the Los Angeles Rams, DK Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a rematch with Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings.

Getting Reed back could help the defense match up with some of the best receivers in the NFL. If Reed is ready to go, expect him to resume his spot in the Lions' secondary, ready to help them attempt to finish the season strong and make another playoff run.