The Baltimore Ravens are currently gearing up for their upcoming matchup against the New York Jets this weekend at home. The Jets are coming off a narrow win against another porous opponent, the Cleveland Browns, on the road Sunday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the team got a rough injury update on quarterback Lamar Jackson, when it was announced that the two time league MVP had been held out of practice that day.

Later on in the day, head coach John Harbaugh didn't have much in the way of an update on Jackson's status.

“I know it's Lamar. It's our quarterback. I understand how important it is [asking about his status]. It wasn't in his best interest to practice today, and we'll see where we're at tomorrow,” said Harbaugh, per Luke Jones of WNST on X, formerly Twitter.

Jackson is a few weeks removed from returning from a hamstring injury that he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs that caused him to miss multiple games this season.

The Ravens stumbled out of the gates this year to a brutal 1-5 record, but have since reeled off four straight wins, including the victory over the Browns, to even out their record at .500.

The Ravens are now alive and well in the AFC North divisional race, with both of their matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, currently in the lead in the division, still yet to be played. In recent weeks, Baltimore has been able to take advantage of an easy schedule in order to climb out of the hole.

Still, the Ravens would love to have Jackson out on the field and healthy when they take on the Jets this weekend, even though New York recently traded the little talent they had left on their roster during a trade deadline fire sale.

That game is slated to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from Baltimore.