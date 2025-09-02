Natisha Hiedeman made impressive WNBA history off the bench in the Minnesota Lynx's matchup against the Dallas Wings on Monday night.

In 30 minutes of action, Hiedeman delivered an excellent stat line. She finished with 20 points, 10 assists and three rebounds. She shot 7-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Her efforts ended up making unique league history, per StatMuse. She became the first player to ever record 20 or more points, 10 or more assists, and four or more 3-pointers made off the bench in a game.

How Natisha Hiedeman, Lynx played against Wings

Thanks to Natisha Hiedeman's efforts, the Lynx handily dealt with the Wings in a 96-71 blowout win.

The game was initially close as Minnesota led 25-21 after the first quarter. They had to build their lead over time but finally blew the contest wide open in the second half. The hosts outscored the visitors 48-30 in the last 20 minutes, making the deficit too big to overcome for the Wings.

Playmaking and perimeter shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Lynx were active with their ball movement as they created 28 assists while making 14 triples with 58.3% accuracy. It was the complete opposite for the Wings, only creating 15 assists as they only converted three 3-pointers on a 20% clip.

Four players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf, including Hiedeman. Napheesa Collier torched the nets against Dallas' defense with 25 points, three rebounds and three blocks. She shot 7-of-10 overall, including 4-of-4 from downtown, and 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. Courtney Williams came next with 15 points and nine assists, Bridget Carleton had 12 points and a block, while Jessica Shepard provided eight points and eight rebounds.

Minnesota improved to a 32-8 record on the season, boasting the best record in the Western Conference and the entire league. They are six games above the Las Vegas Aces and 6.5 games above the Phoenix Mercury.

With four games remaining, the Lynx will prepare for their next matchup. They will be on the road, facing the Aces on Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET.