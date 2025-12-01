Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was nowhere to be found when reporters entered the locker room following the team’s crushing 26-0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. According to beat writer Alec Lewis of The Athletic, Jefferson left the locker room without speaking to the media after finishing with just two catches for four yards. It was one of the quietest performances of his career.

The Vikings' offense sputtered from start to finish in their loss. Seattle’s secondary blanketed Jefferson all afternoon. His frustration was evident as Minnesota hit a new low in an already difficult season.

The Vikings’ 2025 campaign has slipped into disappointment. The team has falled to 4-8 and now occupies last place in the NFC North. Minnesota showed flashes early in the year. However, a three-game losing streak has all but crushed their playoff hopes. Offensive inconsistency, turnovers, and injuries have plagued the unit. Those issues were magnified against Seattle. The Vikings were dominated in every phase.

Jefferson’s subpar outing symbolized the offensive collapse. Minnesota failed to sustain drives or create explosive plays in a game that underscored how far they’ve fallen from last year’s contention.

Despite the Week 13 setback, Jefferson’s individual numbers in 2025 remain strong. He continues to rank among the top 10 of the league in targets and receiving yards. That's even as Minnesota’s unstable quarterback situation has limited his ability to produce at his usual historic pace.

Touchdowns and yards per game are way down. In addition, he has endured several unusually quiet outings as opposing defenses sell out to contain him. Sunday’s frustration reflected how a strong personal season has been overshadowed by the Vikings’ broader struggles. For Jefferson and the Vikings, the challenge now is finding answers before the season fully slips away.