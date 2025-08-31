The Dallas Wings will play the Minnesota Lynx in a road clash on Monday night. On Sunday, the Wings released their injury report for the game. Injuries continue to be a problem for the Wings, as eight players are listed on the report.

Dallas Wings’ injury report for Lynx game: pic.twitter.com/3VPDlYsGRC — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) August 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Paige Bueckers is probable to play as she deals with a left calf injury. Bueckers had been listed on recent injury reports with an illness. Although the calf injury being listed is new, the Wings rookie is still probable to play on Monday night.

Aziaha James and Haley Jones were both listed as doubtful before getting ruled out on Friday night in Atlanta against the Dream. Jones is already being listed as out with a right knee injury, but James is doubtful once again with a right ankle concern. Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale, Li Yueru, JJ Quinerly, Tyasha Harris and Luisa Geiselsoder are all out for Monday's game.

The Wings would love to upset the Lynx in Minnesota on Monday evening. Dallas holds the worst record in the WNBA at 9-31, however, while Minnesota's 31-8 record is the best mark in the league. Earning an upset will certainly prove to be a challenge as a result.

However, the Wings played a competitive game against the 25-14 Dream on Friday — who lead the Eastern Conference. Atlanta ended up defeating Dallas 100-78, but the Wings kept the score close through three quarters of play. It has been a challenging season, but the Wings will not give up.

Tip-off for Monday night's Wings-Lynx clash is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Minnesota.