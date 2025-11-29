Miami receiver Malachi Toney polished off his stellar inaugural season with the perfect cherry on top against Pittsburgh in Week 14. The breakout star entered the game as Carson Beck's clear-cut No. 1 target and ended the year with the best game of his young career.

Toney dominated Pittsburgh in Miami's final regular season game of the 2025 college football season with 13 catches for 126 receiving yards and one touchdown. His elite performance allowed him to set the new program record with the most single-season receiving yards by a freshman in school history.

Freshman phenom. History made. Malachi Toney has broken the Miami record for most receiving yards by a freshman in a single season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MzPP1OKJE6 — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The record he broke previously belonged to Ahmmon Richards, who recorded 934 receiving yards as a freshman in 2016.

In addition to his receiving touchdown, Toney also threw his second career touchdown pass. The freshman took a direct snap and rolled right before tossing it to a wide-open Elia Lofton in the end zone to give Miami its first lead of the game.

Article Continues Below

Just how they drew it up ✍️✅ 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/ketngpVKcu — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 29, 2025

Toney's career night also put him near 1,000 receiving yards on the year. He now has 970 receiving yards, needing just 30 more in the postseason to reach the milestone.

The freshman's big game came right on the heels of a 12-catch, 146-yard performance in Week 13 against Virginia Tech. Fans expected a lot from the former four-star recruit when he announced his commitment to Miami in the offseason, but he has quickly emerged as one of the best receivers in college football.

Toney entered Week 14 as the fourth-leading receiver in the ACC after his big game against Virginia Tech. Depending on how well Duke's Cooper Barkate plays against Wake Forest, he could rise as high as second in the conference by the end of the day.