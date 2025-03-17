Veteran WNBA guard and former WNBA champion Natasha Cloud is taking her talents to the Big Apple. The 33-year-old Cloud has been traded to the New York Liberty, as announced by the Connecticut Sun on Sunday night.

” Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has acquired the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, along with a 2026 first-round pick, from the New York Liberty, in exchange for Natasha Cloud,” the Sun shared in a post on their official website.

Cloud spent her eight active seasons in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics before she signed a two-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury in 2024. A year later, the Mercury traded her to the Sun via a four-team deal that also involved the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever.

It can be recalled that Cloud was honest about her feelings following her trade last February from the Mercury to the Sun, saying that “really hard to be loyal to organizations,” because of the decisions made from behind the front office desk and the nature of business in professional basketball leagues such as the WNBA and the NBA.

Over a month later, Cloud will have to adjust again to another new reality, though, she's in a much better position this time around. The Liberty finished first in the WNBA standings in 2024 with a 32-8 record and proceeded to win the league championship. The Sun were third in the standings last season with a 28-12 slate but they also parted ways with some of their key players in the offseason, putting their 2025 outlook in great question.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Natasha Cloud to the New York Liberty family,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said (h/t Liberty's website). “Tash is someone who we identified years ago as a prime fit for our team and embodies everything we look for in a player.”

Cloud, who won a WNBA championship with the Mystics in 2019 and was the 2022 campaign's WNBA assists leader, averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds through 38 games with the Mercury in 2024. Overall in her career in the WNBA thus far, she is averaging 8.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per outing.