New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart underwent a minor surgery on her right knee but is expected to be fully available for the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

The two-time league MVP had a scope on her right meniscus Thursday. Liberty sources confirmed with ESPN's Alexa Philippou that Stewart is expected to return in time for training camp, which begins April 27.

Stewart addressed the procedure in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself in a medical setting.

“Might or might not retire the leg sleeve but definitely getting rid of all that tape, iykyk,” Stewart wrote. She also thanked her support staff and Dr. Riley Williams, adding, “S/o to the gang getting me through unrivaled and Dr. Weber for getting me right.”

Breanna Stewart helped secure Liberty's first WNBA title last season

The 6-foot-4 forward led the Liberty to their first-ever WNBA championship last season, continuing a successful run that also includes two titles with the Seattle Storm. Stewart played in all 40 regular-season games in 2024 and was named an All-Star for the sixth time in her career.

In addition to her WNBA play, Stewart recently completed a full season in the new Unrivaled league, a 3-on-3 winter league co-founded by Stewart and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier. Stewart averaged 19.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game with the Mist, finishing sixth in scoring leaguewide. She appeared in all 14 games, though the Mist did not qualify for the playoffs.

The 2025 procedure marks the latest in a series of injury-related updates for Stewart, who has otherwise been durable in recent years. She missed the 2019 season due to a torn right Achilles but returned to form in subsequent seasons. Stewart also underwent a minor procedure on her left Achilles following the 2021 season.

The Liberty are scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Las Vegas Aces on May 17. The Aces won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, and came close to a three-peat in 2024 before falling to the Liberty in the semifinals.

Stewart is expected to resume full on-court activity by the time camp opens