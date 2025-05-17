The New York Liberty are playing the Las Vegas Aces in their 2025 regular season opener on Saturday. Natasha Cloud — who was acquired during the offseason — did not waste too much time before scoring her first points with her new team.

Welcome to New York, Natasha Cloud 💫 First bucket in her Liberty debut! WNBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax pic.twitter.com/OKHVQxLmHh — WNBA (@WNBA) May 17, 2025

Natasha Cloud set to make big impact with Liberty

Cloud, a 33-year-old guard, is ready for the next chapter of her career. The Liberty believe Cloud can help them in their pursuit of a second consecutive championship.

She made her WNBA debut in 2015 with the Washington Mystics. Cloud established herself as a reliable player in Washington before joining the Phoenix Mercury for the 2024 campaign. She continued to positively impact her team in Phoenix, averaging 11.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Cloud is known as a quality defender who can also score at a respectable level.

New York is hoping to make another deep postseason run in 2025. The team they are playing on Saturday, the Aces, could stand in their way, however. Additionally, contenders such as the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever may make things interesting in the postseason.

Nevertheless, the Liberty are confident in their ability to run it back. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones will lead the team once again. New York's depth will play an important role as well. Natasha Cloud could prove to be an X-factor for this Liberty team in 2025.

At the moment, the Liberty are focused on trying to find a way to contain reigning MVP A'ja Wilson. Of course that is a task that is easier said than done. With that being said, the Liberty lead the Aces in the second quarter as of this story's writing.

Natasha Cloud will look to finish her Liberty debut on a positive note as New York hopes to begin the '25 season with a victory.