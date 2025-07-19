Though she did not receive her first All-Star nod in 2025, Natasha Cloud still participated in and won the annual WNBA Skills Challenge. Moments after clinching the victory, Cloud embraced her New York Liberty teammates, including girlfriend Isabelle “Izzy” Harrison.

Cloud immediately embraced Harrison, who was wearing her jersey, with the two sharing a big smile, hug and a kiss. After receiving her trophy, Cloud explained that the couple had planned for her to win the contest so they could use the prize money to put a down payment on a house together.

“It's been a blessing for our careers to collide in New York,” Cloud said. “For us to just be feeling comfortable and safe in the New York organization. This is for our family. This mama over here told me I better win today for a down payment on a house, so baby, you gonna get that house.”

"This is for our family. … Baby, you gon' get that house." 🏡 Natasha Cloud won the challenge for herself and for Izzy Harrison 🧡 #WNBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ThASzRZSKR — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cloud and Harrison have been together for a while, though it is unclear when they started dating. Their relationship was accidentally made public by Satou Sabally earlier in the year during an Unrivaled League game.

Cloud and Harrison both signed with the Liberty in free agency, allowing them to become teammates in the WNBA for the first time. They have played together before in other leagues, most notably in the Athletes Unlimited, but never before teamed up in the W.

Natasha Cloud helps Liberty sweep WNBA All-Star Weekend

By winning the Skills Challenge, Cloud completed the Liberty's WNBA All-Star Friday night sweep. Her teammate, Sabrina Ionescu, went on to win the three-point contest to set the tone for the defending champions.

The Skills Challenge victory was Cloud's first All-Star competition victory in her 10-year-long career. Although she has received other honors, including All-Defensive recognition, All-Star Weekend has eluded Cloud's grasp. She has made several solid cases to participate in the titular game, but has never received the nod. Winning the Skills Challenge is a step in the right direction, and she acknowledged as such after the fact.

Once the break ends, the Liberty will resume WNBA play as the second-best team in the league. Their 15-6 record only trails the 20-4 Minnesota Lynx, whom they beat in the 2024 WNBA Finals. Despite slowing down from its hot start to the year, New York remains one of the favorites to win another championship in 2025.