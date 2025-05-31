The New York Liberty are continuing the momentum they established last season. New York is off to a 6-0 start, after defeating the Washington Mystics Friday. It's the best start for the franchise since 1997, per the WNBA.

The 1997 Liberty squad started the season 7-0. New York is now one of two undefeated teams in the WNBA this season, with the other being the Minnesota Lynx.

New York throttled Washington, 85-63. Sabrina Ionescu scored 28 points to pace the Liberty in the win. There were three other Liberty players who finished the game in double figures.

Washington dropped to 3-4 on the season with the loss.

Liberty looking for another WNBA championship

New York won the franchise's first WNBA championship last year. The club is hoping to repeat, and the team looks like they can certainly do it.

Ionescu is on fire right now for the club. She has scored 52 points in her last two contests. Ionescu is averaging close to 18 points this year for the undefeated Liberty.

Article Continues Below
More New York Liberty News
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket while being defended by Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) during the second half at Barclays Center.
Why Liberty desperately needed Sabrina Ionescu barrage vs. ValkyriesRussell Steinberg ·
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) brings the ball up court against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half at Barclays Center.
Liberty’ Sabrina Ionescu makes SGA joke after 16 fouls on Breanna StewartYasmin Edañol ·
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) drives past Golden State Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini (24) during the second half at Barclays Center.
Breanna Stewart leads Liberty to stunning feat last seen in 2007Richard Pereira ·
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots over Golden State Valkyries forward Stephanie Talbot (7) and center Temi Fagbenle (14) in the third quarter at Barclays Center.
Breanna Stewart makes history vs. Valkyries, ties Diana Taurasi recordDavid Yapkowitz ·
Aces' Kelsey Plum guards Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu during 2024 WNBA Semi-finals.
Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum replace rookie’s “old” Nike Sabrina shoesDominik Zawartko ·
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Barclays Center.
Sabrina Ionescu, Jackie Chan go viral before Liberty-Valkyries clashDavid Yapkowitz ·

“You’re able to go out there and see a team … who fought through fatigue, continue to play and understand there’s no excuse,” Ionescu said, per the New York Post. “Every team has a back-to-back.”

The Liberty played suffocating defense to upend the Mystics. Washington shot just 28 percent from the floor. It was their worst shooting night of the season, per the New York Post.

New York power forward Jonquel Jones also had a night to remember. She finished the contest with a double-double, including 18 rebounds.

“We have a history right now of just starting thirds kind of poorly, but the good thing is that we make our own runs,” Jones said. “We get back into the game, and ultimately, we were able to put them away. So all in all, a lot of things to build upon but a win is a win and we’ll take it.”

New York next plays their regional rival, the Connecticut Sun. The game is on Sunday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.