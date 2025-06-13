Following the Minnesota Lynx’s 94-84 loss to the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, the New York Liberty stood alone as the only undefeated team in the WNBA at 9-0. The Liberty have a couple of days off before their next game on Saturday, June 14 against the Indiana Fever. But it’s possible the Liberty are short-handed against the Fever due to the recent injury to Jonquel Jones.

Jonquel Jones suffered an ankle injury against the Washington Mystics back on June 5 and was forced to exit the game early. She sat out on Tuesday during the team’s win against the Chicago Sky, and she’s now considered day-to-day as per Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr. Jones was present at practice, but did not take part in contact work, per Ehrlich.

Jones had missed one game earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. For Tuesday’s game, backup center Nyara Sabally took Jones’ place in the starting lineup. If Jones is forced to miss time due to the ankle injury, it would be a major blow to the Liberty early in the season. The Liberty are currently without starting small forward Leonie Fiebich who departed for the German national team at Eurobasket.

Article Continues Below

Now in her third season with the Liberty, Jones has appeared in seven games so far at a little over 24 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 13.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assist and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 2024 WNBA Finals MVP, Jones was originally acquired by the Liberty via trade with the Connecticut Sun during the 2023 offseason. That was the season the Liberty transformed into a title contender amid the free agent signings of Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot, and the hiring of Sandy Brondello as head coach.

If Jones is forced to miss any time, that will open up opportunities for Sabally, who came through in a big way for the Liberty in the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.