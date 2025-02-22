The New York Liberty are coming off their first championship in franchise history, and in order to defend their title they’re going to need to keep their roster depth intact. The Liberty made a pretty notable signing in free agency this week with the addition of veteran forward Isabelle Harrison, the team announced.

Isabelle Harrison’s contract with the Liberty in free agency is reportedly a training camp contract, as per the WNBA’s official transaction page. Harrison essentially has to make the Liberty’s final roster out of training camp, but it would appear that she has a good chance to make the team.

Harrison’s signing brings the Liberty’s current roster to 14 players. They are allowed to bring up to 18 players to training camp, and then must cut that number down to either 11 or 12 players by the start of the regular season.

The Liberty lost a key piece of their title core in Courtney Vandersloot who signed with the Chicago Sky in the offseason. Up to this point, the Liberty’s biggest offseason move was re-signing a key bench player in Kennedy Burke.

Isabelle Harrison signs with Liberty

In Harrison, the Liberty get key frontcourt depth and double double threat each game. Originally selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, Harrison has played a total of seven seasons in the WNBA.

Harrison didn’t make her WNBA debut until the 2016 season as she was recovering from an ACL injury she suffered during her senior year at Tennessee. She also sat out the 2018 season due to illness, and the 2023 season due to a knee injury.

This past season, Harrison appeared in 36 games for the Chicago Sky, including five starts, at a little over 16 minutes per game. She averaged 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds with the splits of 39.9 percent shooting from the field, 16.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Harrison’s shooting efficiency was certainly low, but she’s a career 47.4 percent shooter. She doesn’t take many threes and gets most of her points closer to the basket.

In addition to the Mercury and Sky, Harrison has also played for the then San Antonio Stars (now the Las Vegas Aces), and the Dallas Wings. Most of her career has been spent with the Wings, having played four seasons in Dallas.

Harrison still playing in the WNBA is significant in that she’s the last remaining player to have played for the legendary college coach Pat Summitt.