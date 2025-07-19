It's time for the WNBA All-Stars to show off their stuff at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, and the best shooters in the world were on display on Friday night. In the end, the past two champions went at it in the final round with Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty and Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream going head to head.

The two outpaced Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics, Lexie Hull of the Indiana Fever and Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks in the opening round, both hitting a score of 25. Ionescu got the first chance to apply pressure in the final round, and she did just that.

The 2023 champion came out scorching in her final round, drilling 11 consecutive triples at one point on her way to an insane 30-point round.

Gray, the defending champion, started her final round off slowly and never was able to seriously challenge Ionescu, who took home the trophy for the second time in three years.

While the 30-point round was incredibly impressive, it didn't match up to Ionescu's legendary final round in 2023 in Las Vegas. There, the Liberty superstar notched an incredible 38 points out of a possible 40, missing just two shots and making 20 in a row during the round.

Still, the former Oregon standout stamped her place and made it very clear that the 3-point contest runs through her unless she says otherwise. After a somewhat slow start in her opening round, Ionescu dominated the rest of the contest and ran away from Gray and the rest of the competition.

Gray was also unable to defend her title in the Skills Challenge, failing to reach the final round before Natasha Cloud of the Liberty just barely got the win over Erica Wheeler of the Seattle Storm in the final round. As a result, the New York backcourt owned the night and secured both trophies.

Now, the best players in the WNBA will battle it out on Saturday night in the All-Star Game before the second half of the season starts to heat up.