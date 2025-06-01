Coming off winning the WNBA championship, the New York Liberty are showing this season that they're looking to get another one as they've started the season undefeated. Their recent win just came against the Connecticut Sun, where they defeated them 100-52.

With that win, they tied their own record for a margin of victory, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

“That 48-point margin of victory is the second-largest in WNBA history. The defending champs tied their league-record of 19 3-point makes that they set earlier this season,” Philippou wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Liberty shot 62% from the field and 59% from the 3-point line, while racking up 29 assists. No one had a dominant game, but everyone contributed and helped get the win. Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 18 points, and Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Leonie Fiebich all had 13 points apiece.

Article Continues Below

It's obvious that the Liberty are playing at a level higher than everybody right now, and they're off to their best start of a season since 1997. The Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx are the two undefeated teams left in the league, as they were both in the Finals last season. At this point, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them back in the Finals the way they've been playing.

Stewart recently shared what separates the Liberty from the rest of the league.

“Our bench and our depth is what separates us from anyone else, the ability to go this deep and know that there's gonna be just consistency in everything that we do,” Stewart said. “I’m happy that everybody's coming in with confidence all the time.”

The Liberty are deep, and they have star power in their starting five that is hard to compete with. If they can keep playing at this level, they'll definitely be back in the Finals competing for another championship.