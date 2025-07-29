The Seattle Storm are well positioned to make a push for the playoffs in 2025. Seattle is only six games back in the Western Conference after defeating Connecticut 101-85 on Monday night. One Storm player set multiple records during the blowout victory.

Storm guard Skylar Diggins had an incredible performance against the Sun on Monday.

Diggins logged 11 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and two blocks on the evening. As a result, Diggins recorded her first triple-double of her WNBA career, per the league's social media.

Diggins joins Temeka Johnson (2014) as the only other Storm player in franchise history to record a triple-double.

Oddly enough, this was not Diggins' first triple-double of the 2025 season. In fact, Diggins puts up 11 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds in the 2025 WNBA All-Star game, obliterating Sue Bird's previous assist record. That does come with an asterisk though, as this year's All-Star Game did not feature much defensive play at all.

Diggins has played well throughout the 2025 WNBA season. She leads Seattle in both points (17.2) and assists (5.6) per game this season.

But that's not the only accomplishment from Diggins during the game.

Storm's Skylar Diggins passes another WNBA career milestone in Monday's win against Sun

Skylar Diggins also passed a different career milestone against the Sun.

Diggins also became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 400 assists for three different teams, per Polymarket Hoops.

She passed the 400 assist mark with the Storm early in Monday's game and now has 409 assists during her two seasons in Seattle.

Diggins also posted 427 assists in three seasons with the Phoenix Mercury and 488 assists during three seasons with the Dallas Wings.

It is also noteworthy that Diggins logged 338 assists during the first three years of her career with the defunct Tulsa Shock. The WNBA only played 34 games per season during that era. It is easy to imagine Diggins putting up over 400 assists if the seasons were longer.

Regardless, the 34-year-old veteran has proven that she can succeed in almost any situation throughout her long WNBA career.

Now she can focus on continuing to stack wins and get the Storm into the postseason.

Next up for the Storm is a home game against Sparks on Friday. It is the first of three consecutive home games for Seattle.