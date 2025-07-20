Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins made remarkable history in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game between Team Collier and Team Clark.

In 21 minutes of action, Diggins finished with a stat line of 11 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds. She shot 4-of-8 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Her remarkable playmaking throughout the game had her make history for the record books. She surpassed Sue Bird for the most assists a player had in a WNBA All-Star game.

What's next for Skylar Diggins, Storm

Skylar Diggins was active with passing the ball as she helped Team Collier cruise to a 151-131 blowout victory over Team Clark.

Caitlin Clark was unable to lead her squad as she was on the sidelines due to injury. As a result, Team Collier had a big advantage over their opponents. They demonstrated that with their display in the first quarter, outscoring Team Clark 49-36. They expanded their lead to 82-60 at halftime, keeping up their momentum to pull off the rout.

Shot efficiency and free throws made the difference in what was an offensive battle. Team Collier excelled in these stats, converting 54.8% of their total shot attempts, including 37.5% from three. It wasn't the same for Team Clark, who made 48.6% of their overall shots, including 29.7% of their chances from deep.

Seven players scored in double-digits on the winners' side, including Smith. Napheesa Collier finished with a stat line of 36 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and a steal. She shot 13-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Allisha Gray came next with 18 points and two assists on 5-0f-12 shooting from downtown, Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Kelsey Plum had 16 points and five rebounds.

Diggins will now return to business with the Storm. They boast a 14-9 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Mercury and 5.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

When the WNBA All-Star break ends, the Storm will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Dallas Wings on July 22 at 10 p.m. ET.