Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins made remarkable history in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game between Team Collier and Team Clark.

In 21 minutes of action, Diggins finished with a stat line of 11 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds. She shot 4-of-8 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Her remarkable playmaking throughout the game had her make history for the record books. She surpassed Sue Bird for the most assists a player had in a WNBA All-Star game.

What's next for Skylar Diggins, Storm

Team Clark forward Brionna Jones (24) controls the ball against Team Collier guard Skylar Diggins (4) in the third quarter during the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Skylar Diggins was active with passing the ball as she helped Team Collier cruise to a 151-131 blowout victory over Team Clark.

Caitlin Clark was unable to lead her squad as she was on the sidelines due to injury. As a result, Team Collier had a big advantage over their opponents. They demonstrated that with their display in the first quarter, outscoring Team Clark 49-36. They expanded their lead to 82-60 at halftime, keeping up their momentum to pull off the rout.

Shot efficiency and free throws made the difference in what was an offensive battle. Team Collier excelled in these stats, converting 54.8% of their total shot attempts, including 37.5% from three. It wasn't the same for Team Clark, who made 48.6% of their overall shots, including 29.7% of their chances from deep.

Seven players scored in double-digits on the winners' side, including Smith. Napheesa Collier finished with a stat line of 36 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and a steal. She shot 13-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Allisha Gray came next with 18 points and two assists on 5-0f-12 shooting from downtown, Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Kelsey Plum had 16 points and five rebounds.

Diggins will now return to business with the Storm. They boast a 14-9 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Mercury and 5.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

When the WNBA All-Star break ends, the Storm will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Dallas Wings on July 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

More Seattle Storm News
WNBA All-Star Weekend Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams works to keep the ball from Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena.
Storm’s Skylar Diggins, Lynx’s Courtney Williams exchange trash talk before WNBA All-Star Skills ChallengeJess Koffie ·
Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) reacts after being called for a technical foul against the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Storm’s Gabby Williams makes bold WNBA, Unrivaled claim after CBA talksJaren Kawada ·
Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) reacts in the second half against the LA Sparks.
Storm’s Skylar Diggins, Lynx’s Natisha Hiedeman hilariously ‘squash beef’ on orange carpetPaolo Mariano ·
Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) celebrate against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins reach Storm milestones on same nightBen Strauss ·
Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) on the court after a win over the Golden State Valkyries at Climate Pledge Arena.
Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike keeps rising through WNBA history books in win vs. ValkyriesZachary Howell ·
Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn reacts to a play by guard Erica Wheeler (17) against the Washington Mystics during the third quarter.
Noelle Quinn’s brutally honest take about Storm’s ‘bad’ startsErin Achenbach ·