Victor Wembanyama was in the building, but it was the Seattle Storm who stole the spotlight. Backed by rising French stars Dominique Malonga and Gabby Williams, the Storm handed the Dallas Wings a 79–71 loss in their second game of the WNBA season, crashing what was meant to be a breakout night for rookie sensation Paige Bueckers. The Spurs All-Star sat courtside, showing visible support for his compatriots, as Seattle showcased its international flair and defensive grit on the hardwood.

Dubbed as the “female Wembanyama,” 6-foot-6 center Dominique Malonga is already making waves in the WNBA as the No. 2 overall pick. At just 19 years old, Malonga has drawn comparisons to Victor Wembanyama for her size, athleticism, and defensive prowess.

After turning heads with her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she has continued to impress early in her rookie campaign with the Seattle Storm, quickly generating buzz around the league. A warm exchange between her and Wembanyama after the final buzzer highlighted the growing camaraderie among French basketball stars across professional leagues.

Sharing the wholesome moment with Wembanyama and Malonga was Storm veteran Gabby Williams. Born in the U.S. but holding dual American-French citizenship, Williams has proudly represented France on the international stage. Her leadership was instrumental in guiding Les Bleues to a silver medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the WNBA, she remains a key contributor for the Seattle Storm, anchoring their defense with her experience and versatility.

Victor Wembanyama’s courtside appearance wasn’t just a casual visit — it underscored his growing role as a proud ambassador for French basketball. The Spurs star has repeatedly expressed his commitment to elevating the profile of French talent on the global stage.

His support for Seattle Storm players Dominique Malonga and Gabby Williams highlights that mission, as both continue to make their mark in the WNBA. While Wembanyama is set to represent France at the upcoming EuroBasket, Malonga and Williams have opted to sit out the tournament to focus on their WNBA campaigns.

The Seattle Storm, in turn, are embracing the growing international spotlight. With Malonga’s highly anticipated rookie season and Williams’ veteran presence, the team has become a natural focal point for fans following the rise of French talent in women’s basketball. As connections between leagues — and borders — continue to blur, the game is evolving into something even more global, offering fans a richer, more interconnected basketball experience.