The Toronto Tempo have not played even a millisecond yet, but their arrival already feels like a turning point, not just for the WNBA, but for the global trajectory of women’s basketball.

The Tempo will enter the WNBA in the upcoming season, along with the Portland Fire, expanding the field to 15 teams and underscoring the league's steady growth and rising popularity. Last season, the Golden State Valkyries joined the WNBA.

Last year, the Tempo, the first team outside the United States, grabbed attention when it was announced that tennis star Serena Williams was part of the ownership group. Now, another high-profile figure has entered the fray as a principal owner: Masai Ujiri.

Ujiri, who previously served as the executive vice president and general manager of the Toronto Raptors, was welcomed by the Tempo on Monday.

“Dedicating his career to empowering global communities through sport, Ujiri has made it his mission to champion women’s empowerment, equity, and opportunity at every level of leadership and development, and brings that same vision to the Toronto Tempo,” read the statement.

One of the most respected executives and visionaries in global basketball, Masai Ujiri, has joined the Tempo ownership group as a Principal Owner 🤝 Dedicating his career to empowering global communities through sport, Ujiri has made it his mission to champion women’s… pic.twitter.com/Cz2yTpRIsJ — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) March 31, 2026

The 55-year-old Ujiri boasts of vast experience, including building the championship roster of the Raptors in 2019. He worked with the squad for 12 years before mutually parting ways last year.

Ujiri also had stints with the Orlando Magic, the Boston Celtics, and the Denver Nuggets. He was named Executive of the Year in 2013 after helping the Nuggets reach a team record of 57 wins.

The Tempo added that Ujiri will “play a pivotal role” in a mentorship program.

“This program will empower women-identifying and non-binary coaches with mentorship, hands-on experience, and the tools to shape the future of basketball in their communities,” added the statement.

The Tempo, who will be coached by Sandy Brondello, and the Fire will participate in an expansion draft on April 3.

With his scouting experience, Ujiri could aid Toronto in selecting the core members of the squad.