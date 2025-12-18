Expansion in the WNBA is often discussed in transactional terms: Who is available, who can be selected, and how competitive a new team might be in its first season. But expansion is not simply a roster-building exercise. It is an act of definition. Before a new franchise ever wins a game, it declares who it is through the choices it makes under constraint.

By the end of the 2025 season, the WNBA had reached a point of unprecedented depth. The league’s growth, both domestically and internationally, meant that the difference between rotation players and fringe roster players was narrower than ever. Many athletes capable of handling larger roles found themselves boxed into situational minutes, not because of shortcomings, but because of the league’s limited roster spots. Expansion creates space — not just physically on rosters, but conceptually in careers.

For the Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo, the expansion draft represents their first opportunity to articulate values. Do they prioritize offense or balance? Youth or experience? Emotional leadership or schematic discipline? Every selection becomes a thesis statement, revealing what the franchise believes will sustain it through inevitable adversity.

This mock draft imagines Portland and Toronto building from a shared pool of active players, not in pursuit of immediate dominance, but in service of coherence. Over twelve rounds, each team slowly assembles a roster that reflects its philosophical leanings. The result is not symmetry, but contrast — two teams born at the same moment, choosing different ways forward.

Pick 1 – Portland Fire: Arike Ogunbowale

Portland opens its franchise history by choosing certainty in its most volatile form. Arike Ogunbowale is a player who thrives under pressure, whose confidence does not waver with defensive attention or game context. By the conclusion of the 2025 season, her reputation as a fearless scorer was fully cemented. She does not wait for games to come to her; she seizes them, often decisively.

For an expansion franchise, this kind of presence is invaluable. Ogunbowale provides an immediate identity anchor. Portland knows, from its very first pick, that it will be a team unafraid of difficult possessions. Late-clock situations, stalled offensive sets, and hostile environments all become manageable when the ball is in the hands of a player comfortable with responsibility.

Beyond scoring, Ogunbowale brings legitimacy. She signals to the league, and to future free agents, that Portland intends to compete with conviction. Her selection establishes a tone of audacity — one that will influence every subsequent roster decision.

Pick 2 – Toronto Tempo: Azurá Stevens

Toronto responds by laying a foundation rooted in balance rather than bravado. Azurá Stevens offers a blend of athleticism, versatility, and composure that makes her an ideal cornerstone for a new organization. She impacts games in subtle but consistent ways, contributing on both ends without requiring offensive dominance.

Stevens’ ability to function effectively as either a forward or a center gives Toronto immediate lineup flexibility. She rebounds, defends, and scores efficiently within the flow of the offense. For a franchise just beginning to define itself, this adaptability is crucial.

Toronto’s selection of Stevens reflects a desire for stability. Rather than anchoring its identity to high-usage scoring, the Tempo begin with a player who enhances cohesion and supports collective execution.

Pick 3 – Portland Fire: Alanna Smith

With its second selection, Portland pivots toward defensive structure and versatility. Alanna Smith’s game is defined not by explosive scoring but by intelligence and adaptability. Standing as a forward with length and mobility, Smith excels at switching onto multiple positions and providing help defense without compromising spacing. Her timing on rotations is exceptional, allowing her to contest shots without fouling and disrupt passing lanes with anticipation rather than pure athleticism.

Portland’s decision to select Smith also reflects an investment in positional flexibility. As the Fire plan to rely heavily on perimeter creation with Ogunbowale leading the attack, Smith can cover defensive gaps left by aggressive offensive schemes. Beyond defense, Smith provides floor spacing with a reliable mid-range jumper, an evolving three-point shot, and the ability to step into pick-and-pop actions with precision. Offensively, she is efficient in catch-and-shoot scenarios and moves well without the ball, cutting into lanes created by ball handlers.

Moreover, Smith brings professionalism and coachability. Her understanding of team systems and her willingness to take on unglamorous roles will be critical for a franchise in its infancy. She will likely be tasked with guarding opposing forwards, contesting transition opportunities, and providing structural balance while the Fire experiment with lineups in search of identity. Her trajectory suggests that within a couple of seasons, she could evolve into a reliable two-way starter, capable of anchoring both ends of the court.

Pick 4 – Toronto Tempo: Nyara Sabally

Toronto continues building inward with Nyara Sabally, a player whose ceiling is tied to her patience and ability to refine her fundamentals. Sabally’s combination of size, reach, and agility makes her a natural fit as a defensive linchpin in the frontcourt. Her shot-blocking and rim protection may not yet be elite, but her timing and anticipation are advanced for her years. Sabally’s presence will allow Stevens to operate with more offensive freedom, knowing there is a reliable rim protector behind her.

Offensively, Sabally is developing a soft touch around the basket and an ability to finish in traffic, though her game is still raw. Toronto’s staff will likely leverage her in high-percentage post opportunities and pick-and-roll situations, gradually expanding her role as confidence grows. Her athleticism allows her to step out and defend smaller forwards on switches, giving Toronto the ability to implement flexible defensive schemes.

Sabally also embodies a developmental ethos, reflecting Toronto’s organizational approach: invest in players who may not immediately dominate but whose growth can compound significantly over several seasons. She will be a cornerstone of the Tempo’s interior identity for years, providing a blend of protection, rebounding, and positional versatility.

Pick 5 – Portland Fire: Naz Hillmon

Naz Hillmon brings a different type of impact to Portland—one grounded in energy, effort, and consistency. Known for her rebounding tenacity, Hillmon attacks the boards with a relentlessness that often sparks transition opportunities. Her ability to secure offensive rebounds gives the Fire second-chance scoring options, complementing Ogunbowale’s perimeter-heavy style. Defensively, Hillmon positions herself effectively to contest shots and box out opponents, mitigating Portland’s vulnerability in the paint.

Beyond her statistical contributions, Hillmon brings a competitive mindset that sets a tone for the entire locker room. Her willingness to engage in physical play communicates that Portland will compete hard every possession, even in adverse situations. Offensively, Hillmon is a versatile cutter and pick-and-roll partner, able to finish in traffic with a variety of touch shots, hooks, and putbacks. Her skill set makes her a high-impact role player who does not need a large volume of touches to affect the game, which is ideal for a team with dominant perimeter scorers.

Pick 6 – Toronto Tempo: Marine Johannes

Marine Johannes introduces a creative and high-IQ offensive presence to Toronto’s lineup. A gifted shooter with deep range, Johannes can stretch defenses horizontally and vertically, opening lanes for Stevens and Sabally to operate inside. Her ball-handling skills and off-ball movement create continuous options for Toronto’s offense, particularly in late-clock situations or against zone defenses.

Johannes’ ability to read defenders and make quick, precise decisions also bolsters the Tempo’s offensive flexibility. While she thrives in the open court, her craft in half-court settings allows her to execute complex plays and exploit mismatches. Defensively, Johannes relies on anticipation and positioning rather than raw athleticism, making her a competent perimeter defender when paired with more physical teammates. Her selection signals Toronto’s commitment to building a multi-dimensional, unpredictable offense capable of both creativity and structure.

Pick 7 – Portland Fire: Rebecca Allen

Rebecca Allen provides Portland with cohesion, the kind of player whose contributions often manifest in subtle but crucial ways. She can defend multiple perimeter positions, communicate effectively on switches, and space the floor for teammates. Her presence allows Portland’s offensive stars, like Ogunbowale and Evans, to operate with freedom, knowing that Allen will maintain structural integrity.

Offensively, Allen’s skill set includes reliable catch-and-shoot three-point shooting, the ability to move without the ball, and proficiency in transition scoring. Her efficiency reduces wasted possessions and maximizes the potential of high-usage players. Additionally, Allen’s professional demeanor and work ethic set a cultural standard, fostering a team environment where expectations are clear and standards are maintained.

Pick 8 – Toronto Tempo: Jacy Sheldon

Jacy Sheldon represents both a current contributor and a developmental project. Known for her speed, agility, and perimeter scoring, Sheldon provides immediate depth in Toronto’s backcourt rotation. Her ability to defend smaller, quicker guards enhances the Tempo’s ability to switch defensive assignments and apply pressure on the perimeter.

Developmentally, Sheldon’s progression in the 2025 season suggests she could become a starting-caliber guard. Her shooting mechanics and off-ball movement are areas of growth, and Toronto will likely emphasize skill refinement in off-season programs. By pairing her with more experienced guards like Carla Leite, Sheldon can continue improving while contributing meaningfully. Her selection reflects Toronto’s long-term approach: building a roster that blends immediate competence with high developmental upside.

Pick 9 – Portland Fire: Dana Evans

Dana Evans introduces offensive versatility to Portland. Her primary strength lies in her ability to generate offense both on and off the ball. She excels in pick-and-roll situations, isolation plays, and creating shots for herself and others. Evans is particularly effective in transition, where her speed and decision-making allow Portland to exploit mismatches and defensive disorganization.

Defensively, Evans brings energy and quick hands, capable of forcing turnovers and disrupting passing lanes. While not a defensive stopper against elite scorers, her effort and anticipation make her a valuable contributor in a team context. Evans’ selection also addresses Portland’s need for secondary ball-handling support, complementing Ogunbowale while providing a dynamic scoring option in bench rotations.

Pick 10 – Toronto Tempo: Haley Peters

Haley Peters adds versatility and adaptability to Toronto’s lineup. A forward capable of guarding multiple positions, Peters enables Toronto to implement switching schemes and respond to opponent mismatches effectively. She contributes in scoring, rebounding, and defense, making her a reliable two-way option in rotations.

Peters’ value extends beyond statistics. Her professionalism, basketball IQ, and willingness to accept varied roles make her an anchor for developing lineups. She can mentor younger teammates, providing guidance while remaining a steady contributor on both ends of the floor. Her selection reflects Toronto’s commitment to balance, versatility, and role clarity in the roster construction process.

Pick 11 – Portland Fire: Brionna Jones

Brionna Jones brings Portland a reliable interior anchor. Standing as a physical presence in the post, she provides scoring efficiency near the basket and boards rebounds aggressively on both ends. Her offensive game is rooted in fundamentals: footwork, positioning, and finishing through contact. She thrives in pick-and-roll situations, using her size to seal defenders and create high-percentage opportunities for herself or cutters.

Defensively, Jones protects the rim, contests shots, and positions herself to limit second-chance opportunities. For Portland, she is a stabilizing force, capable of absorbing attention in the paint while perimeter scorers operate freely. Additionally, her experience provides mentorship for younger bigs like McCowan and Hillmon, helping them understand positioning, timing, and the nuances of frontcourt defense. Jones’ selection underscores Portland’s desire to balance offensive aggression with interior security.

Pick 12 – Toronto Tempo: Carla Leite

Carla Leite enhances Toronto’s guard rotation with poise and international experience. Her understanding of tempo allows the Tempo to control offensive rhythm, particularly when younger guards like Sheldon or Sutton need support. Leite is an intelligent decision-maker, adept at distributing the ball, managing clock situations, and keeping possessions organized under pressure.

Leite’s defensive impact may be understated, but her positioning and anticipation allow her to contest passing lanes and moderate dribble penetration. Offensively, she provides reliable floor spacing with her three-point shooting and can execute in late-clock scenarios, providing a sense of calm in Toronto’s backcourt. Her role is both functional and developmental: she stabilizes rotations while mentoring emerging players, ensuring the Tempo’s foundational identity is disciplined and strategic.

Pick 13 – Portland Fire: Teaira McCowan

Teaira McCowan introduces Portland a rare combination of size and intimidation. Standing tall with exceptional wingspan, she alters opponents’ approaches to the rim simply by being present. Offensively, McCowan is effective in pick-and-roll finishes, offensive rebounds, and high-percentage post scoring. Her scoring may be role-specific, but the impact is substantial, particularly in crunch moments.

Defensively, McCowan is a natural rim protector. Her shot-blocking ability and positioning make her indispensable in late-game defensive schemes. For Portland, she is a tactical weapon: a situational presence who can change the geometry of the game. Pairing her with Hillmon and Jones provides Portland with a formidable interior rotation capable of contesting, rebounding, and finishing, giving perimeter scorers freedom to operate without defensive compromise.

Pick 14 – Toronto Tempo: Chloe Bibby

Chloe Bibby enhances Toronto’s offensive versatility. A forward with perimeter range, she stretches defenses horizontally and vertically, providing spacing that complements the Tempo’s interior pieces. Bibby is adept at catching and shooting, moving without the ball, and making smart cuts to the basket, adding efficiency and unpredictability to Toronto’s schemes.

Defensively, Bibby can guard multiple positions, though she is more effective when her length is leveraged in zone schemes or against mid-range scorers. Her presence allows Toronto to implement flexible rotations, pairing her with Sabally or Stevens to create mismatches, or alternating with Peters to maintain depth and intensity. Bibby’s selection represents Toronto’s investment in spacing, shooting, and multipositional adaptability.

Pick 15 – Portland Fire: Odyssey Sims

Odyssey Sims brings experience and perspective to Portland’s backcourt. Her understanding of game flow, leadership, and professional expectations is critical for a first-year franchise. Sims can serve both as a starter or as a stabilizing rotation player, providing veteran insight during crucial moments.

Offensively, Sims is skilled in pick-and-roll execution, penetration, and mid-range creation. Her decision-making allows the Fire to balance high-usage scorers with organized offensive sequences. Defensively, she leverages anticipation and positioning to limit ball handlers and contribute to team schemes. Her presence fosters mentorship, particularly for developing guards like Evans or Van Lith, accelerating the team’s cohesion in early games.

Pick 16 – Toronto Tempo: Li Yueru

Li Yueru adds a distinct skill set to Toronto’s frontcourt: international experience combined with polished interior scoring. She offers reliable rebounding, strong finishing near the rim, and the ability to operate as a complementary post alongside Stevens or Sabally. Her size alone impacts shot selection for opponents, while her footwork and soft touch allow Toronto to diversify offensive sets in the paint.

Defensively, Li provides rim protection and positional awareness, allowing the Tempo to implement switches or double teams without compromising the interior. Her presence adds depth and flexibility, letting Toronto rotate bigs to manage fatigue or target specific matchups. Li’s selection highlights Toronto’s focus on blending physicality, technique, and international experience.

Pick 17 – Portland Fire: Aerial Powers

Aerial Powers injects competitive intensity into Portland’s perimeter attack. Known for her aggressive scoring mentality and relentless drive, Powers complements Ogunbowale by offering another high-level scoring option capable of creating her own shot. She thrives in clutch situations, providing Portland with a psychological edge when outcomes hang in the balance.

Powers’ defensive contributions are equally valuable. She is adept at contesting shots, defending in transition, and applying on-ball pressure. For Portland, she represents both a tactical weapon and a cultural signal: the Fire will play with energy, confidence, and accountability. Her presence reinforces an offensive philosophy anchored in boldness and adaptability.

Pick 18 – Toronto Tempo: Sug Sutton

Sug Sutton brings speed, energy, and disruption to Toronto’s guard rotation. Her primary impact is in transition and perimeter defense, where she can force turnovers, apply ball pressure, and challenge passing lanes. Sutton’s quickness allows Toronto to implement full-court defensive strategies, increasing the tempo and creating additional scoring opportunities.

Offensively, Sutton contributes off-ball movement, spacing, and occasional scoring bursts. While not a primary creator, she complements Tempo playmakers and stretches the floor, keeping defenses honest. Her selection underscores Toronto’s commitment to defensive versatility and backcourt depth, providing options for high-intensity rotations and situational matchups.

Pick 19 – Portland Fire: Megan Gustafson

Megan Gustafson provides Portland with interior efficiency and scoring reliability. Her game thrives in structured sets where she can operate near the basket or in pick-and-roll situations. Gustafson’s finishing, particularly in close-range and mid-range spots, ensures Portland maintains offensive balance when perimeter shooting is inconsistent.

Defensively, she is a positional rebounder and communicates effectively to organize rotations. Gustafson’s presence also allows Portland to stagger minutes with other bigs, maintaining energy and performance across the frontcourt. She exemplifies a dependable, role-focused player who maximizes impact without requiring high volume.

Pick 20 – Toronto Tempo: Natasha Mack

Natasha Mack reinforces Toronto’s defensive identity. Her rim protection, rebounding, and physical engagement are central to the Tempo’s interior strategy. Mack can absorb attention in the paint, contest shots, and provide help defense while Stevens and Sabally operate elsewhere.

Offensively, Mack contributes situational scoring and excels in pick-and-roll finishes. Her selection reflects Toronto’s long-term approach: investing in players who enhance structural stability and allow the team to develop offensive schemes around reliable defenders.

Pick 21 – Portland Fire: Maddy Westbeld

Maddy Westbeld represents an investment in athletic potential and defensive flexibility. Her length, mobility, and intensity allow Portland to experiment with defensive matchups, while her developing offensive game provides upside for future rotations.

Westbeld thrives when paired with experienced players who can manage offensive structure. She will likely start as a situational defender and rotation player, but with growth, she can become a primary contributor on both ends. Portland’s decision reflects a balance between immediate need and future potential.

Pick 22 – Toronto Tempo: Rayah Marshall

Rayah Marshall brings adaptability and positional versatility. Her ability to guard multiple positions and contribute across statistical categories makes her a valuable depth piece for Toronto. Marshall’s skill set enables the Tempo to implement flexible defensive schemes without destabilizing rotations.

Offensively, she contributes through spacing, cutting, and occasional perimeter scoring. Marshall’s selection also highlights Toronto’s commitment to role clarity, ensuring younger players understand expectations while receiving opportunities for growth.

Pick 23 – Portland Fire: Hailey Van Lith

Hailey Van Lith adds scoring potential and competitive energy to Portland’s perimeter rotation. Known for confidence and shot creation instincts, she provides an additional option for late-clock situations or bench scoring bursts. Van Lith thrives when given responsibility, making her an ideal complement to Ogunbowale and Evans.

Defensively, Van Lith uses quickness and anticipation to disrupt passing lanes and pressure ball handlers. Her selection reinforces Portland’s emphasis on fearless, dynamic play.

Pick 24 – Toronto Tempo: Monique Akoa Makani

Monique Akoa Makani closes Toronto’s draft with creativity and developmental upside. She contributes as a guard capable of scoring, facilitating, and moving without the ball. While her role may be limited initially, her selection ensures bench depth, rotational flexibility, and a platform for growth.

Her energy, athleticism, and basketball IQ allow her to impact games in transition and off-ball scenarios. Monique’s presence completes a Tempo roster designed for adaptability, balance, and long-term development.

Expansion drafts do not produce champions. They produce direction. Portland and Toronto leave this exercise with clear identities shaped by deliberate choices rather than convenience. Portland builds outward from offensive audacity, surrounding fearless shot creation with defenders, rebounders, and emotional catalysts. Toronto builds inward, layering versatility, size, and skill into a roster designed to adapt.

From these foundations, growth becomes possible. From growth, coherence follows. And from coherence, legitimacy is earned.

That is how franchises begin — not with spectacle, but with structure.