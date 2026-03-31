The Seattle Mariners and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto are always looking for ways to fill the franchise with talent. Now, they've come to terms on a long-term deal with one of their own.

The Mariners have signed shortstop Colt Emerson to an eight-year, $95 million contract, via Robert Murray of FanSided. Emerson's new deal comes with a club option for a ninth year, a full no-trade clause and the potential to be worth $130 million.

Clearly, Seattle believes the shortstop will be a cornerstone of their franchise in the future. However, their new contract extension has made MLB history. With Emerson not even playing an MLB game, his deal is the largest for any player who has yet to debut in the majors; breaking Jackson Chourio's record with the Milwaukee Brewers.

As it stands, Emerson ranks as the best prospect in the Mariners' organization and the seventh-best in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. With his new extension, perhaps it isn't long before the shortstop is playing at the major league level. Although, the top prospect is still only 20-years-old.

Through his first three games at the Triple-A level in 2026, Emerson is hitting .357 with a home run and two RBIs. Over his 227 games in the minors, the now $95 million man is batting .288 with 23 home runs, 130 RBIs and 37 stolen bases.

When Emerson will actually be playing for the Mariners is yet to be seen. But Seattle wanted to ensure the top prospect was under contract for the foreseeable future. Eventually, the Mariners are planning for Emerson to be a staple in their lineup.