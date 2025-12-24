No. 5 ranked Oregon football received a key boost to its future roster Tuesday, as starting center Iapani Laloulu announced his decision to return for the 2026 season ahead of the Orange Bowl vs. the No. 4 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders. The move strengthens the football program's continuity and reinforces the Ducks’ emphasis on veteran leadership along the offensive front.

Laloulu, a central figure in the Ducks program, made the decision after discussions with family and reflection on his development in Eugene. His return ensures stability at one of the most important positions on the field and represents a significant win for the Ducks roster retention as the program plans beyond the postseason.

The announcement arrived at a pivotal moment. Oregon is preparing for the Orange Bowl while also managing offseason roster decisions, and the junior's choice provides clarity for the interior line entering 2026. His presence at center anchors protections, sets the tone in the run game, and maintains continuity for the offense during preparation for the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal.

On3’s Justin Hopkins took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing the junior’s decision and confirming the return to Eugene for his final collegiate season.

“BREAKING: Oregon center Iapani Laloulu announces his plans to return to Oregon for his final season.”

Laloulu has been a steady force for Oregon football, handling communication responsibilities and serving as a leader within the locker room. His return limits the need for transfer portal additions and allows the Ducks to focus on development rather than replacement at a premium position.

The timing also aligns with head coach Dan Lanning’s broader roster strategy, which has prioritized retaining experienced contributors while building depth behind them. Bringing back a starting center preserves chemistry and reduces uncertainty as the Ducks transition toward the 2026 campaign.

With the postseason still ahead, Laloulu’s announcement delivers momentum on two fronts. Oregon football maintains its focus on the Orange Bowl vs. the Red Raiders while securing a foundational piece for next season, ensuring the Ducks enter the offseason with stability, leadership, and confidence up front.