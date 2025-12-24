Karl-Anthony Towns was deeply hurt when the Minnesota Timberwolves traded him to the New York Knicks in a shocking move last year. He never saw it coming, as he envisioned himself playing for the Timberwolves for the foreseeable future.

But he has since moved on from the painful development, as he has endeared himself to fans in New York in the same way he earned the respect of fans in Minnesota: By giving his all every game.

On Tuesday, the Knicks fell short against the Timberwolves, 115-104, at Target Center. It was Towns' second game at Target Center since being shipped to the Big Apple, and he didn't disappoint. He finished with a huge double-double of 40 points and 13 rebounds.

When he exited in the closing seconds of the final quarter due to six fouls, he received a nice ovation from the fans of Minnesota. For KAT, his time with them will always be special.

“I left my heart and soul here in Minnesota. For the fans, even after two seasons away, to respect me the way they do, think of me highly, and appreciate what I left on the court, means a lot. It really means a lot,” said the 30-year-old star after the contest.

Towns was drafted by the Timberwolves as the first overall pick in 2015, helping the team reclaim respectability after a series of losing seasons.

He is now 3-1 against Minnesota since joining New York.

“It's always good to be appreciated. There's nothing more valuable in this league and in this job than to be respected,” added Towns.