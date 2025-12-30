The Los Angeles Rams have spent much of the 2025 season proving they belong among the NFC’s most dangerous teams. They have made a habit of responding to adversity with poise. That’s what made their Week 17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons so jarring. This wasn’t a defeat born purely of bad luck or one freak play. It was a game where the Rams put themselves in a hole so deep that even one of their most spirited comebacks of the season couldn’t fully erase it. When the dust settled, the Week 17 loss was revealing. It also forced an uncomfortable question as the playoffs approach: who is most responsible for letting this one slip away?

Week 17 recap

The Rams fell 27-24 to the Falcons after nearly completing a stunning rally from a 21-0 halftime deficit. The first half was a nightmare. Falcons star Bijan Robinson carved up Los Angeles for 195 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. That included a franchise-record 93-yard run that felt like a punch to the gut. Atlanta dominated time of possession, controlled the trenches, and dictated tempo.

Things didn’t get easier when Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions. One of those was returned for a touchdown by Jessie Bates III. And yet, somehow, the Rams clawed their way back. A blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by Jared Verse ignited the rally. A late touchdown pass to Puka Nacua tied the game at 24-24 in the fourth quarter.

With 21 seconds left, though, kicker Zane Gonzalez drilled a 51-yard field goal to seal the Rams’ second straight loss. That turned a valiant comeback into a painful footnote.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Los Angeles Rams most to blame for their week 17 loss to the Falcons.

QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford finished the night 22-of-38 for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. It was easily his worst outing of an otherwise excellent season. The mistakes were uncharacteristic and costly. One poor read became a pick-six. Another stalled a promising drive. A third flipped momentum at a time when the Rams desperately needed stability.

To Stafford’s credit, he rallied the offense. He also delivered big throws late and nearly authored one of the most dramatic comebacks of the year. Stafford was fortunate not to have a fourth turnover stick after an Atlanta offsides penalty wiped away a strip-fumble recovery. Still, the truth remains: the Rams don’t find themselves down 21-0 without Stafford’s early misfires. In a tight playoff race, that margin matters.

Secondary

Statistically, the Rams’ secondary didn’t look awful. Atlanta threw for just 126 yards, with 34 coming on Robinson receptions. That said, numbers don’t tell the full story. The coverage was soft, reactive, and rarely disruptive.

The Rams recorded just one pass defensed all night, which came on the opening drive. After that, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins faced few tight windows and rarely had to fit balls into traffic. The inability to force difficult throws or generate takeaways allowed Atlanta to stay comfortable, especially in key moments.

The ongoing rotation at cornerback has become a concern. With Ahkello Witherspoon inactive recently and Darious Williams unavailable Monday night, the Rams still don’t appear settled on their best trio. That's a dangerous reality with the postseason looming.

OL DJ Humphries

Article Continues Below

With Alaric Jackson sidelined, the Rams turned to DJ Humphries to protect Stafford’s blindside. It went poorly.

Humphries was flagged multiple times, surrendered pressure, and whiffed on a crucial block that helped lead to a turnover on downs. His most damaging mistake came in the fourth quarter. That was when a holding penalty erased what would have been a 41-yard game-tying touchdown to Nacua. Although the Rams still scored later in the drive, those lost yards mattered in a game decided by a field goal.

Jackson can’t return soon enough. The Rams simply cannot enter the playoffs with this level of instability at left tackle.

Run defense

There’s no shame in being challenged by Robinson. However, there is shame in repeatedly having him squared up and still failing to bring him down. Too often, the Rams had Robinson at or near the line of scrimmage only to miss tackles and allow him into the second level. Once there, he was unstoppable.

The absence of Quentin Lake loomed large. His disciplined angles and physical tackling are exactly what was missing on Robinson’s explosive runs. That 93-yard touchdown wasn’t just speed beating speed. It was a breakdown in pursuit, angles, and fundamentals.

Final word

The Rams showed heart, resilience, and belief in their comeback. That said, moral victories don’t count in late December. This loss was built eary on by turnovers, missed tackles, leaky protection, and an inability to get off the field.

If Los Angeles wants to be taken seriously in January, these issues must be addressed now. Because in the playoffs, there’s no time to climb out of a 21-point hole. There is certainly no guarantee the next comeback attempt gets as close as this one did.