Aug 29, 2025 at 1:13 AM ET

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Phoenix Mercury forward Kahleah Copper have forged a friendship since becoming teammates in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. It's as if they've found a kindred spirit in one another—two strong-minded female athletes looking to make a difference.

On Thursday, the Mercury defeated the Sky, 83-79, at PHX Arena for their third straight win. Phoenix improved to 24-14 and tied the Atlanta Dream at the third spot in the team standings.

It was the perfect gift for Copper, who celebrated her 31st birthday. Even though they were playing against each other, Reese gave Copper a balloon and a potted plant during shootaround.

The sweet moment, which ended in a tight embrace between the two friends, was captured on video by the Mercury.

Angel Reese had to say “Happy Birthday!” to Kahleah Copper 🥰 pic.twitter.com/XKfeGTGlwD — PHNX Mercury (@PHNX_Mercury) August 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

While many view Reese as a villain because of her fiery nature and brash personality, the Sky star has shown time and again that she is soft for the people who matter to her.

Her thoughtful gesture for Copper didn't go unnoticed among fans.

“Angel is the sweetest,” said @bahamiangyal23.

“They will NEVER make me hate her, NEVER!” added @DontStalkDezii.

“Yeah, that Bayou Barbie,” echoed @jasmine_me29869.

“Unrivaled made lifelong bonds in one year,” wrote @_jmoye.

“Man, she has such a huge heart. Deserves the world fr,” posted @sharethoughtss_.

Reese had another huge double-double of 15 points and 20 rebounds plus four assists and two blocks in a losing effort for the Sky. Copper, meanwhile, led the Mercury with 28 points and added three assists and three steals.

Chicago will miss the playoffs for the second straight year, while Phoenix has the chance to avenge its first-round exit last season.

Reese and Copper won the first-ever Unrivaled championship with Rose BC.

The Sky will return to action on Saturday against the Seattle Storm.