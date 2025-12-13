WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is finally here and is filled with several action-filled matches. With competent matches booked for the show, fans all across the world and in Capital One Arena will be eagerly waiting to see John Cena's last WWE match as he sports his denim shorts one final time.

Similar to Goldberg's retirement, WWE is now set to follow a similar tradition and have Cena retire at Saturday Night's Main Event. Unlike PLEs, Saturday Night's Main Event will be available to stream on Peacock in the USA, Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app in India, and WWE's official YouTube channel across other International markets.

With four huge matches confirmed for the show, here are ClutchPoints' predictions for Saturday Night's Main Event.

1. John Cena vs. Gunther

Earlier this year, in July, Gunther defeated Goldberg in a dominant match. High on confidence following his “Last Time is Now” tournament victory, Gunther will be looking forward to executing a similar result during Cena's final match.

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, John Cena lost to Dominik Mysterio and will be entering his final bout low on confidence. It is often regarded as a tradition for veteran wrestlers to retire by losing to an upcoming star. And if such a pattern is followed, fans can expect Gunther to secure a victory over Cena.

Following the “Ring General's” victory over LA Knight, Gunther vowed to tap out Cena. However, with Cena's slogan of “never give up,” it might not be easy for Gunther to make Cena submit.

However, in the event that both Cena and WWE choose to advance Gunther's career and pass the torch to him, Gunther's win over Cena by having him pass out would be the correct choice. Gunther making Cena pass out in a submission hold would protect Cena’s legacy while simultaneously elevating Gunther to a new level of brutality and legitimacy.

This method of defeat has deep roots in wrestling history at WrestleMania 13, Stone Cold Steve Austin infamously passed out from bleeding, making it one of WWE’s most iconic moments. A similar finish for Cena could create an emotionally charged, unforgettable moment that honors the veteran’s career while positioning Gunther as a once-in-a-generation force.

Our prediction: Gunther def. John Cena.

2. Dragon Lee & AJ Styles vs. Leon Slater & Je'Von Evans

Previously, John Cena had promised to elevate NXT stars during his final retirement match. It was recently rumored that Cena now wants to open the show and have most of the spotlight shine on the NXT stars.

Two of the most talented and upcoming talents in the pro-wrestling industry, TNA's Leon Slater and NXT's Je'Von Evans, are now scheduled to take on WWE World Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles & Dragon Lee in a non-title match.

The bout, filled with high-flyers, is expected to get extremely fast-paced and full of risky spots. The young trio of Lee, Evans, and Slater is expected to carry the match, with Styles allowing them to showcase their talent.

With their rising stardom and bright future, the newly formed duo of Slater and Evans could pull off an upset and surprisingly defeat the duo of Styles and Lee. This win on Dec. 13, 2025, could also lead to a future tag-title shot for Slater and Evans.

Article Continues Below

Our prediction: Leon Slater & Je'Von Evans def. Dragon Lee & AJ Styles.

3. Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

13-year WWE veteran and former Women's World Champion Bayley now finds herself in a challenge against rising NXT star Sol Ruca. The 26-year-old Sol Ruca is a former double champion with both the NXT Speed and NXT Women's North American Championship in her possession.

However, now lost both the titles, Ruca is now engaged in a tense relationship with her friend Zaria. Fans can expect Bayley to put over the extremely talented and charismatic Sol Ruca for the upcoming event in Washington, D.C.

The loss on Saturday might not hurt Bayley's momentum, but a win over her can skyrocket Sol Ruca's push and position on the roster.

Our prediction: Sol Ruca def. Bayley.

4. Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is now scheduled to take on NXT Champion Oba Femi at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. Recently, at NXT Deadline, Femi defeated former champion Ricky Saints to win the gold.

The “American Nightmare” vs. the “Ruler” holds the capability of becoming one of the best matches of the year. With Rhodes' exceptional technical wrestling abilities against Femi's powerhouse skill set, fans can expect a brutal display of combat.

Rhodes' recent victories include those against Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Roman Reigns, with anticipation building for a victory over Femi. Although Oba Femi possesses great abilities, his lack of experience may contribute to Rhodes' victory.

Our prediction: Cody Rhodes def. Oba Femi.