The Chicago Sky tapered off after a strong first half and absorbed a sorry defeat against the Minnesota Lynx, 91-78, at Wintrust Arena on Monday.

The Sky held a two-point lead at halftime but couldn't sustain their momentum. The Lynx, playing their fourth game in six days, avenged their upset loss to Chicago on Saturday, 87-81. Minnesota improved its league-leading record to 19-4.

The Sky, who dropped to 7-14, had another valiant effort from Angel Reese. She finished with team-highs of 22 points and 10 rebounds for her ninth straight double-double.

Despite another setback, the 23-year-old Reese achieved another milestone. She became the fifth-fastest player in Sky history to reach 750 points, according to Polymarket Hoops.

Reese has destroyed the age-old myth of the sophomore slump with her impressive second campaign. She has already set multiple records and has no signs of slowing down at all.

The Sky star, who was named to her second All-Star Game, is averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals. She is also shooting 44.6% from the field, proving naysayers wrong that she has a hard time knocking down shots.

When she entered the WNBA as Chicago's seventh overall pick in 2024, the familiar criticism about her game was her offense. Even during her college days at LSU, Reese's scoring already looked suspect. But clearly, she has continually worked on it.

At the rate she reached 750 points, it won't be shocking to see her acquire more team scoring records along the way.

While Reese's offense isn't as polished or pretty, she gets buckets through sheer relentlessness and fearlessness. The more physical, the better.

The Sky, however, need to string together a few wins in the second half of the season to give them a better chance of squeezing into the playoffs. They missed it last year after finishing at 13-27.